Soldier pleads guilty, sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of a child

FORT BLISS, Texas – A military judge sentenced a soldier to three years confinement for the sexual abuse of a minor.



Army Pvt. Alex Moon, 28, pleaded guilty during his court-martial held Dec. 18 at the Col. Hubert Miller Courtroom, Fort Bliss. He is an Infantryman assigned to C. Company, 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment, 3d Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division.



In addition to the prison term, the military judge imposed a dishonorable discharge.



Moon sexually abused a minor family member between on or about Feb. 1 and Mar. 31, 2023, while stationed at Fort Bliss.



Moon’s spouse saw concerning photos and a video of the victim on the accused’s phone and reported it to military law enforcement.



While speaking with a licensed social worker, the victim stated that Moon had inappropriately touched her.



Moon admitted to agents with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division to taking the video as well as inappropriately touching the victim.



He is currently at the Otero County Prison in New Mexico and is awaiting orders to be transferred to a military correctional facility.



Upon release from prison Moon will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



“The outcome of this court-martial is not only about holding the accused accountable for his actions, but also about sending a powerful message that this type of misconduct will not be tolerated in the Army,” said Capt. Christopher Deisenroth, lead prosecutor, Fifth Circuit, U.S. Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.



“We understand the punishment cannot undo the harm that has been done to the survivor, but we hope it may be a first step in the overall healing process.”



The investigation was conducted by Army CID and prosecuted by Deisenroth with assistance from Cpt. Johnathan Larkin, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters which oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2025 Date Posted: 01.06.2025 10:17 Story ID: 488701 Location: FORT BLISS, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier pleads guilty, sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of a child, by Michelle McCaskill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.