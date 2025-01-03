U.S. Coast Guard begins Ice Breaking operations

Jan. 6, 2025

Justin Bravatto

(906) 635-3302



SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes commences Operation Taconite to prevent newly formed ice from hindering commercial vessel traffic at 8 a.m. today.



U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30) is assigned to manage the ice breaking needs of western Lake Superior, specifically the twin ports of Duluth, Minnesota and Superior, Wisconsin. As ice coverage expands, U.S. Coast Guard officials will assign additional icebreakers.



U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mobile Bay (WTGB 103) is assigned to manage the ice breaking needs of Green Bay and U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Katmai Bay (WTGB 101) and Neah Bay (WTGB 105) will manage the St. Marys River and the Straits of Mackinac.



Operation Taconite is the U.S. Coast Guard’s largest domestic Ice Breaking operation. The operation encompasses Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, the St. Marys River, the Straits of Mackinac and Georgian Bay.



Various commercial waterways may close after due consideration is given to the protection of the marine environment, the need for cross-channel traffic (e.g., ferries) and the safety of the island residents, who during their daily business use naturally formed ice bridges for transportation to and from the mainland.



The implementation of Operation Taconite places additional movement criteria on commercial vessels transiting the area of operation. These measures may include restricting tanker transits to daylight in presents of ice, reducing speeds by 2 miles per hour in specified locations to reduce incidental ice breaking, and requiring additional voice and position reporting points throughout the operation’s area of responsibility.



The U.S. Coast Guard recommends all recreational ice users plan their activities carefully, use caution on the ice, and stay clear from shipping channels.



For more information, contact the U.S. Coast Guard Vessel Traffic Service at (906) 635-3299 or via email at SOOTFC@uscg.mil.



-USCG-

