National Guard and Army Reserve: Vital to SETAF-AF’s success in Africa

U.S. Army Spc. Dalya Wambui, a Kenyan-born member of the 747th Military Police Company, attached to the 772nd Military Police Company, Massachusetts National Guard, poses for a photo during exercise Justified Accord (JA24) at the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations Training Centre in Nanyuki, Kenya, March 3, 2024. JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from Feb. 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)

VICENZA, Italy — “Being here feels like we’re part of something bigger,” said U.S. Army Spc. Dalya Wambui of the Massachusetts Army National Guard’s 772nd Military Police Company, reflecting on her participation in Justified Accord 2024 in Kenya. “We’re not just training; we’re building relationships that will last long after this exercise ends.”



Over the past year, National Guard and Army Reserve Soldiers have been key to advancing the mission of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). By supporting missions like Justified Accord in Kenya and African Lion across multiple nations, the National Guard and Army Reserve demonstrate the power of the total Army concept by strengthening partnerships, enhancing readiness and promoting stability across Africa.



“First is the State Partnership Program, where 15 National Guard states have a military partnership with 21 African nations. The second is National Guard unit participation in SETAF-AF-run exercises on the African continent. Both roles are critically important to the success of the overall AFRICOM campaign plan, U.S. Embassy initiatives, and in building combined readiness, interoperability and partner capacity,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John A. LeBlanc, Deputy Commanding General-National Guard, SETAF-AF.



In Kenya, the Massachusetts Army National Guard’s 772nd Military Police Company worked alongside the Kenyan Defence Forces during Justified Accord 2024. The exercise enhanced military policing capabilities. Wambui, originally from Nairobi, felt a personal connection to the event.



“Not only do I speak their language, but I’m also one of them,” she said. “One of the Kenyan Defence Forces Soldiers told me, ‘You’re building a bridge between two worlds.’ That made me feel like our work was truly meaningful.”



African Lion 2024, hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, brought together over 8,100 participants from 27 nations, serving as one of SETAF-AF's largest multinational exercises focused on improving regional security cooperation, interoperability, and crisis response capabilities.



In Tunisia, the Texas National Guard’s 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment showcased advanced artillery capabilities, using the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

“This is a very seasoned group of Soldiers and leaders,” said LeBlanc. “Now they get to share their security cooperation experience with our African partners in a large-scale, multinational-level exercise.”



The Maryland Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, strengthened partnerships in Ghana during African Lion, where Soldiers conducted casualty evacuation simulations with Ghanaian forces, reinforcing interoperability and readiness.



Equally, the Army Reserve played a vital role during SETAF-AF operations in 2024. During Justified Accord, the 645th Regional Support Group and 635th Movement Control Team ensured smooth troop and equipment mobilizations, a critical element of the exercise’s success.



The contribution of Army Reserve civil affairs teams further bolstered SETAF-AF’s mission. These teams deployed across multiple African nations, engaging with civilian populations and military counterparts to address regional challenges and enhance partnerships.



The National Guard’s State Partnership Program (SPP) remains a cornerstone of SETAF-AF’s efforts in Africa.



“In my interaction with our African partner senior military leaders, they are always excited to talk about their partnership with the National Guard,” said LeBlanc. “They see these partnerships as long-term commitments in U.S. military cooperation.”



U.S. Army Master Sgt. Joseph O'Connor of the New York National Guard, who participated in partnership-building activities in Africa during 2024, echoed LeBlanc’s feeling about the program’s impact.

“The trust that results is the keystone to success,” said O'Connor.



His role involved working directly with partner nation military leaders, strengthening relationships through shared training exercises and joint planning sessions.



Individual soldier’s unique skills and experiences brought a human touch to SETAF-AF’s operations. For instance, U.S. Army Spc. Djibril Diop of the Maryland Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, returned to his birthplace in Senegal during African Lion 2024.



“It feels amazing to return to my home country while representing the Maryland National Guard and the U.S. Army,” said Diop.



His presence strengthened cultural understanding and mutual respect during the exercise.



Looking back at 2024, the National Guard and Army Reserve’s contributions to SETAF-AF operations in Africa have proven indispensable. From enhancing interoperability during multinational exercises to building trust through long-term partnerships, their work exemplifies the total Army concept in action.



“Exercises like these highlight the strength of the total Army,” said LeBlanc. “Each of us has a role, and together, we make the mission happen.”



SETAF-AF anticipates even greater collaboration and opportunities in 2025, with a continued mission to strengthen partnerships across Africa.



About the National Guard and Army Reserve

The National Guard (Army Component 2) serves as a critical link between the U.S. Army and state governments, offering dual-mission capabilities to support domestic operations and global deployments. With longstanding relationships through the State Partnership Program, the National Guard strengthens security cooperation with partner nations. The Army Reserve (Army Component 3) provides specialized skills, including logistics, engineering, medical support and civil affairs, to enhance the total Army’s readiness and operational effectiveness in both peacetime and crisis. Together, these components amplify the U.S. Army’s reach and impact worldwide.



About SETAF-AF

U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), headquartered in Vicenza, Italy, enables U.S. Army forces to conduct enduring operations across the African continent. As the U.S. Army's operational headquarters in Africa, SETAF-AF builds readiness and operational capability with partners and allies, fosters regional security and stability, and strengthens the U.S. Army's ability to respond to crises and contingencies in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, as well as U.S. Africa Command.