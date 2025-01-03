Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-26 Hosts U.S. Ambassador Jack Markell, Showcases P-8A Poseidon Capabilities

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    10.16.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy – The “Tridents” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 hosted the U.S. Ambassador to Italy Jack Markell and Consul General Tracy Roberts-Pounds, Oct. 16.

    While with VP-26, Markell was given a tour of the P-8A Poseidon by Trident Sailors. Trident Sailors utilized this opportunity to explain the mission set and utilization of the P-8A Poseidon platform.

    The VP-26 Tridents are home based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to NAS Sigonella in Sigonella, Italy. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations.

    For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

    Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
