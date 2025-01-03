725th Air Mobility Squadron Ensures Global Reach Through Strategic Airlift Support

The 725th Air Mobility Squadron (AMS), stationed at Naval Station Rota in Spain, plays a pivotal role in the U.S. Air Force’s global operations. As part of the Global Air Mobility Support System (GAMSS), the squadron is responsible for ensuring the seamless movement of personnel, cargo, and equipment across the globe. Their work is critical to maintaining the Air Force’s rapid response capabilities.



“The primary mission of the 725 is supporting the GAMSS network here at Naval Station Rota,” said Lt. Col. Brian Shea, commander of the 725th AMS. “The Global Air Mobility Support System is a network of strategic airlift hubs all over the globe, and Rota is a key node in that system.”



With 195 personnel, including 140 maintainers, the squadron supports the C-17 and C-5 aircraft, which are essential to the Air Force’s global airlift operations. The squadron manages a typical workflow of three aircraft per day, coordinating closely with the Navy to ensure efficient operations at the joint base. This collaboration is crucial to keeping air mobility on schedule.



“Our maintainers must be fully qualified on both C-17 and C-5 aircraft,” Shea said. “This is a skill requirement unique to Air Mobility Operations Wings, and it demonstrates the high level of expertise we maintain in our squadron.”



The squadron’s readiness was showcased during the recent U.S. military withdrawal from Niger. Over a six-week period, the 725th AMS shouldered much of the workload, ensuring that personnel and equipment were withdrawn efficiently and safely. The operation underscored the squadron’s ability to adapt quickly and operate under pressure.



“Our team played a critical role in the Niger withdrawal,” Shea said. “Despite the challenges, we worked tirelessly to ensure that the mission was accomplished without delay.”



Being stationed at Rota presents unique challenges for the squadron. The 725th AMS operates as part of an “Air Force island,” requiring the team to work with a high degree of autonomy and independence. This situation places extra pressure on the squadron, but it also fosters a culture of self-reliance and adaptability.



“All members assigned to the 725 ensure that the mission gets done, no matter the complexities of separation,” Shea added.



The squadron has also embraced new technology to enhance its operations. By introducing the Hololens, a mixed-reality device, the 725th AMS is able to apply its expertise to more remote locations, extending its reach and support to missions far beyond Rota.



Through their dedication and specialized skills, the 725th AMS ensures that the U.S. Air Force remains agile and ready to respond to global events. Their mission is indispensable to the Air Mobility Command’s ability to project power and provide humanitarian assistance worldwide.

