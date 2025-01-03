First baby of 2025 New Year born at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

Photo By Christopher Jones | Staff Sgt. Tyson Goolsby cradles his newborn son, Elijah Goolsby, at Naval Hospital...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Staff Sgt. Tyson Goolsby cradles his newborn son, Elijah Goolsby, at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms on Jan. 3, 2025. Elijah, born Jan. 2 at 1:35 p.m., is the first baby delivered at the hospital in 2025. Continuing a proud Navy Medicine tradition of celebrating the first baby of the New Year born at Naval hospitals, the Goolsby family received a “First Baby of 2025” gift basket from the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, presented by Lt. Affeya Jackson. Goolsby is stationed at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center and serves at the Marine Corps Communications-Electronics School (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms rang in the New Year with a joyous milestone as Staff Sgt. Tyson Goolsby and his wife, Nicole, welcomed their son, Elijah, into the world. Born at 1:35 p.m. on Jan. 2, Elijah holds the honor of being the first baby delivered at the hospital in 2025.



Weighing a healthy 7.8 pounds, Elijah is the newest member of the Goolsby family. Staff Sgt. Goolsby, stationed at the Marine Corps Communications-Electronics School on the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), stood proudly by his wife’s side as they celebrated the birth of their son.



The family was presented with a “First Baby of 2025” gift basket by the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, filled with baby essentials to support their new journey. Lt. Affeya Jackson, a nurse from the hospital’s Labor and Delivery team, personally delivered the thoughtful gift to the grateful parents.



In 2024, Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms delivered 259 babies, averaging approximately 22 births per month. The hospital’s Women’s Health team, consisting of OB/GYN doctors, certified nurse midwives, lactation consultants, registered nurses, and specialized corpsmen, is dedicated to providing comprehensive, patient-centered care for military families.



As a vital military treatment facility supporting the MCAGCC, Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms ensures the health and readiness of active-duty service members, their families, and veterans. It also serves as a key training platform for military medical professionals.



The birth of Elijah Goolsby kicks off 2025 with a celebration of life, possibly symbolizing the hope and joy that the New Year brings for the Twentynine Palms military community.