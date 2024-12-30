Dr. Frank Butler Receives Presidential Citizens Medal for Groundbreaking Contributions to Trauma Care

President Joe Biden presented Dr. Frank K. Butler, Jr., with the prestigious Presidential Citizens Medal in a ceremony at the White House, Jan. 2, 2025.



This award, one of the highest honors a civilian can receive, recognizes Butler’s extraordinary contributions to battlefield trauma care and his enduring impact on both military and civilian medicine.



Dr. Butler’s legacy began during his service as a Navy SEAL, where he developed an intimate understanding of the unique challenges faced in combat environments. Transitioning to medicine, he spearheaded the creation of Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) in 1996, revolutionizing battlefield trauma protocols. TCCC’s principles—focused on prehospital care—were initially adopted by elite units such as Navy SEAL Teams and the Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment. Over time, these protocols became the standard of care across the U.S. military and influenced trauma care worldwide.



During his 11 years as Chair of the Department of Defense’s Committee on Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Butler led a multidisciplinary team of trauma care experts who drove advancements that saved thousands of lives during the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. The innovations he championed—including the widespread use of tourniquets and hemostatic dressings—not only improved survival rates in combat but also reshaped emergency medical responses in civilian contexts. His push to train and equip every soldier with these life-saving tools has had far-reaching effects, from military operations to first responder and law enforcement agencies worldwide.



Butler’s influence extended beyond the battlefield. As a member of the White House advisory team on civilian IED injuries and a founding member of the Hartford Consensus Working Group, he played a critical role in the development of the national “STOP THE BLEED®” campaign. Launched in 2015, this initiative empowers bystanders to act as immediate responders, significantly improving outcomes for victims of severe bleeding.



Over his illustrious career, Butler has been recognized with numerous accolades, including the American College of Surgeons Distinguished Military Lifetime Achievement Award, the Military Health System Battlefield Medicine Innovation Award, the U.S. Special Operations Command Medal, and the Military Health System Research Symposium Distinguished Service Award, a lifetime achievement award. Notably, he was the inaugural recipient of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care Award, now named the “CAPT Frank K. Butler” award in his honor.



The Presidential Citizens Medal is awarded to citizens of the United States of America who have “performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens.”



Butler’s groundbreaking contributions have left an indelible mark on military medicine and the nation. From transforming the way trauma is treated on the battlefield to influencing global trauma care standards, his work has saved countless lives.



As President Biden presented the medal, he highlighted Dr. Butler’s unparalleled dedication to saving lives and advancing medical care, noting that his work "revolutionized trauma care."

