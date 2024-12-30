Sailor Leads CLDJ Residents to Self-Improvement with Quality of Life Program

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Jan. 3, 2025) - Operations Specialist 2nd Class Markenous Matthews, assistant lead petty officer (ALPO) of the port operations department on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), helps to create a safe space for base personnel to improve themselves with the Quality of Life (QOL) program.



Matthews, a Dallas, Texas native with 12 years of service, built the chaplain-led, peer-support program after recognizing a need from his time leading a similar peer group for alcoholics.



“I am currently studying counseling and wanted to do what I could to help others,” said Matthews.



The QOL program is open to all who struggle with problematic behaviors that are not considered a violation of the UCMJ. The weekly sessions are peer-led with no command involvement and are formatted similarly to a 12-step support meeting.



“Deployment can be stressful and that can lead to developing bad habits, I wanted to make sure those looking to change a poor lifestyle habit had a resource and a supportive environment,” said Matthews.



His role as support leader calls for setting up the weekly meetings, leading discussion groups, spreading word about the program and finding additional support leaders.



“My goal is for the QOL program to extend well beyond my time here,” said Matthews.



Bringing aid to personnel at CLDJ is Matthews’ driving force while deployed and has helped him pursue his personal goals as well. During his time at CLDJ, he completed a course in marriage and family therapy while pursuing a master’s degree in counseling.



Matthews also holds several unit and command collateral duties that correlate with the QOL mission of supporting others.



He is a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response victim advocate and Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training representative and leads several volunteer activities with Friends of Africa Volunteers, a local volunteer-based outreach program.



As port operations ALPO, Matthews’ main role on Camp Lemonnier is ensuring the safety and security of U.S. Naval vessels operating within the world’s largest maritime area of responsibility; which includes the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Gulf of Oman and parts of the Indian Ocean. He coordinates with key agencies and partners; including NCIS, Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadrons, Military Working Dogs, Explosive Ordnance Disposal divers and Djibouti Port Authorities.



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 36 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy story by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Patricia Elkins)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2025 Date Posted: 01.03.2025 Story ID: 488645