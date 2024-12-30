Root out alcohol related incidents

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 11, 2024) – Shouts of the phrase “daikon desu” echoed outside of Yokosuka-chuo train station as Sailors from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) and local police chanted in solidarity for the eradication of alcohol-related traffic incidents, Dec. 11.



The daikon, or Japanese radish, handed out to locals at the year-end traffic safety campaign, represents the phrase “daikon-zetsu,” which is used to promote a message of reducing the number of alcohol-related incidents to zero.



“Daikon-zetsu in English is a word for disappearing,” said Yoshiaki Hase, chief of the Yokosuka Police Station. “It is a campaign for the disappearing of any alcohol-related incidents.”



Sailors and Yokosuka locals prepare to close out the 2024 year with the goal of a fresh start in public safety after 451 reported alcohol-related incidents within the city’s borders. Capt. Les Sobol, commanding officer, CFAY, stressed to Sailors and the general public the importance of traffic safety.



“Safety is something that affects all of us,” said Sobol. “We really need to do our best to show support to our partners and our teammates here.”



Positive community relationships with citizens of Japan are what makes these campaigns successful according to Master-at-Arms 1st Class Charlie Rhodes, the Navy representative volunteer coordinator for this event.



“We are branching out to our local community to root out destructive behavior,” said Rhodes. “It’s really important that we come together as a community, reach out and do this as one."



Each daikon was packaged with a note discouraging drunk driving and encouraging people to have a designated driver if they are planning on drinking. Sailors like Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban were ready to take on the daikon campaign for the chance to change the minds of the public.



"This event was important in showing the world that American Sailors and Japanese nationals are equally determined to combat alcohol-related incidents,” said Esteban. “There is a negative stereotype that Sailors have a tendency to drink excessively, but this event was a step forward in encouraging everyone to practice a healthier lifestyle. Less alcohol, more veggies!"

