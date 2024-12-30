EXWC Environmental Restoration Employee of the Year: Amy Hawkins

Photo By Lisa Ferdinando | The commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare...... read more read more Photo By Lisa Ferdinando | The commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), Capt. Dean E. Allen, presents Amy Hawkins, biologist in the EXWC Shore Department, with the NAVFAC EXWC Environmental Restoration Employee of the Year for Fiscal Year 2023, at EXWC Headquarters, Port Hueneme, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024. The honor reflects the notable work Hawkins did on high-priority NAVFAC restoration efforts in Fiscal Year 23. Hawkins, who grew up in Ridgecrest, California, and has worked at EXWC for 24 years, received the coveted “Drum E” award for employees with the greatest contribution toward cleaning up and closing sites in an efficient, effective, and sustainable manner. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando) see less | View Image Page

NAVFAC EXWC Biologist Amy Hawkins, in the Shore Department, has been honored as the NAVFAC EXWC Environmental Restoration Employee of the Year for Fiscal Year 2023.



The recognition reflects the notable work Hawkins did on high-priority NAVFAC restoration efforts in FY23. Hawkins, who grew up in Ridgecrest, California, and has worked at EXWC for 24 years, received the coveted “Drum E” award for employees with the greatest contribution toward cleaning up and closing sites in an efficient, effective, and sustainable manner.



Hawkins, who works in the Environmental Restoration Technology Transfer and Central Programs, received the award during the August All-Hands from Commanding Officer Capt. Dean E. Allen and EXWC Technical Director Kail Macias.



“There were a few items listed on the award, but to me the most meaningful is the SH322 support to the NAVFAC Environmental Restoration program in its audit readiness efforts,” Hawkins said. “As a key control for NAVFAC Environmental Liabilities we support the FECs [facilities engineering commands] by completing checklist reviews of individual cost-to-complete estimates for each planned activity in an environmental cleanup.”



This review happens each year in a compressed timeframe, and during F23 the EXWC team competed more than 1,000 reviews in eight weeks, Hawkins explained.



The team was made up of 16 individuals, both contracted and in-house. In addition to leading the team, Hawkins personally completed more than 90 of the checklist reviews.



The burden of audit readiness on the Remedial Project Managers (RPMs) at the Facilities Engineering Commands has had a significant impact on execution, project progress, and morale, she said.



“This team has lifted thousands of hours of effort off of the RPMs and their managers by doing the reviews. It is a great feeling to know we are making a difference for our colleagues along with ensuring that we are ready for each year’s audit, and I am grateful to have been honored with

this award,” Hawkins said.