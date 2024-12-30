U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Transforms Mental Health Crisis Care

Photo By Jaciyn Matanane | Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Fabiola Michel, a behavioral health technician at U.S....... read more read more Photo By Jaciyn Matanane | Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Fabiola Michel, a behavioral health technician at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam’s mental health department, shares information about the Crisis Stabilization Unit program and services with Lt. Cmdr. Marvin Weniger. (U.S. Navy photo by Jaciyn Matanane/released) see less | View Image Page

In the midst of the vast Pacific Ocean, U.S. Naval Hospital Guam is revolutionizing mental health care for America's warfighters with a groundbreaking program that's already transforming lives and enhancing military readiness.



Since starting operations in March 2024 and being officially designated as a clinic on Dec. 10, 2024, the Military Health System's first Crisis Stabilization Unit, the hospital has successfully treated 246 active-duty service members experiencing mental health emergencies— with only two requiring medical evacuation and four needing mental health admission. These remarkable statistics underscore both the program's effectiveness and the hospital's commitment to delivering world-class care to service members on Guam.



"The CSU initiative is dedicated to the psychological readiness of our warfighters who deserve quality care in a timely manner no matter the platform or location," said Cmdr. Francine Segovia, director for mental health at USNH Guam.



The unit's success directly supports the hospital’s mission of projecting forward-deployed medical power and delivering high-quality care to strengthen warfighter readiness in the Pacific region.



A New Standard of Care



Before the CSU opened, service members experiencing mental health crises faced limited options: either endure long wait times in a busy emergency room or schedule an outpatient appointment that could take weeks to secure. For those requiring more intensive care, medical evacuation off-island meant spending an average of four weeks away from their unit for treatment and travel and often required a non-medical attendant, resulting in up to eight weeks of total lost operational duties.



The CSU has dramatically changed this scenario by providing an alternative possibility for treatment. Operating as a "one-stop shop" for mental health care, the unit provides comprehensive services including assessment, diagnosis, treatment planning, monitoring, referral, and transition services—all within a few hours.



"Given Guam's location, medical evacuations may take a couple of weeks, and given the operational tempo, units may not be able to afford unplanned losses," Segovia said. "The need for such a service came at the bequest of line commanders and patients who sought quality care no matter the platform or location."



This innovative approach is based on evidence-based guidelines from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, one of the premier experts in the development of crisis care in the nation. The CSU is an alternative to emergency departments and psychiatric hospitalization and provides intensive, short-term stabilization for someone experiencing a behavioral health crisis that cannot wait until a regularly scheduled appointment. The preliminary data indicates improvement in access, reduction in costs, and deflection away from the emergency room and inpatient hospitalization.



Creating a Healing Environment



Understanding that environment plays a crucial role in mental health treatment, the hospital is collaborating with Defense Health Agency facilities experts and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mental health interior designers to create a space optimized for healing and stabilization.



"That's the first picture we want our mental health patients to experience when they come in for help," Segovia said, describing plans for the unit's carefully designed setting that avoids stark clinical aesthetics in favor of a calming, home-like atmosphere with thoughtfully chosen furniture, artwork, and lighting.



Excellence in Team-Based Care



The CSU's success stems from its multi-disciplinary approach and the dedication of its staff, particularly its Navy Hospital Corpsmen with advanced training as behavioral health technicians. These vital team members have expanded their roles from administrative duties to providing safety assessments, comprehensive evaluations, brief interventions, and triage under clinical supervision.



"This has in turn honed their knowledge, skills, and abilities which will help our patients get the care they need when they most need it and prepare the respective BHT's with the clinical skills they will need when deployed," Segovia said.



Future Growth



As USNH Guam looks ahead, the facility is exploring opportunities to expand the CSU's services. Currently serving active-duty personnel during normal business hours, future plans could include the 23-Hour Crisis Stabilization Unit model which would provide 23-hour crisis respite and observation services and extending care to dependents.



"The success of our Crisis Stabilization Unit demonstrates what's possible when we reimagine how we deliver mental health care," said Capt. Joel Schofer, director, USNH Guam. "As we look to the future, we remain focused on finding new ways to enhance the readiness and resilience of our warfighters through responsive mental health support."



This innovative approach to mental health care delivery continues to evolve as the hospital looks for ways to better serve its beneficiaries. Mental health care plays a vital role in maintaining military readiness throughout the Indo-Pacific region.



"Mental health is physical health. Mental health emergencies should be taken just as seriously as any other medical emergency," Segovia said.



Through innovative programs like the CSU, USNH Guam continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care that supports both individual servicemember well-being and overall military readiness in the Indo-Pacific region.



U.S. Naval Hospital Guam is a 282,000 square foot military treatment facility (MTF) that supports the joint forces and strengthens the island by projecting forward-deployed medical power, delivering high-quality care, and forging strategic partnerships. The MTF and its staff of nearly 700 offers a broad range of primary and specialty medical services in support of more than 27,000 beneficiaries.