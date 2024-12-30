Oklahoma City native joins with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Pledger, assigned to the United States Air Force Honor Guard and a native of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, will join the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in supporting the 60th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.



The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, based at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., will play a distinguished role in the 60th Presidential Inauguration, showcasing its precision and dedication to ceremonial excellence. The honor guard will join JTF-NCR, a task force comprised of service members from all branches of the armed forces, including Reserve and National Guard components. The Honor Guard’s participation highlights the military’s long standing role in supporting presidential inaugurations.



Pledger, a 2021 graduate of Putnam High School, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard office as a ceremonial guardsman. He is responsible for performing ceremonial firing party duties and marching in the inaugural parade.



Pledger is an active duty member of the U.S. Air Force and has served for two years.



“I feel a deep sense of pride in the fact that I will be one of the few representing the Air Force in this momentous occasion,” said Pledger. “Having the possibility to tell my future kids that I was a part of history is something I never would have thought possible.”



The honor guard’s involvement is the result of months of rigorous preparation. Members undergo extensive training to ensure that every movement, from drill sequences to the presentation of the colors, is executed with precision. This dedication reflects their mission to inspire pride and confidence in the Air Force while honoring the nation’s leaders and traditions.



JTF-NCR is the joint service command charged with planning, coordinating, and providing U.S. military support for presidential inaugurations. Approximately 5,000 service members from every branch, including active and reserve components, will provide ceremonial and operational support during the upcoming inauguration. Military support has been integral to presidential inaugurations since 1789, when a military escort and full ceremonial procession escorted the newly elected president to his swearing-in.



The armed forces' participation in this tradition demonstrates their support for the nation’s newly elected commander in chief, reaffirms civilian control of the military, and underscores the peaceful transition of power, a cornerstone of American democracy.

