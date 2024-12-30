Navigating change: U.S. Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General discusses transformative leadership

For Lt. Gen. John J. DeGoes, U.S. Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General, transformative leadership is rooted in purposeful communication, adaptability, and a commitment to the Air Force core values. During this time of change in the Air Force Medical Service with ongoing preparations to stand up AFMEDCOM, DeGoes highlighted his approach to navigating this organizational change.



“Being a learning leader is certainly a core principle for me,” DeGoes said. “This goes with grounding myself in Air Force core values of integrity first, excellence in all we do, and service before self.”



Empowering medics through clear communication



A significant part of DeGoes' leadership has involved improving communication across AFMS. DeGoes described his goal to establish transparent and succinct messaging, ensuring that all medics within AFMS are well-informed and connected to the mission.



"In my first month, we prioritized improving how we communicate broadly, deeply, and briefly to our 31,000 active medics and international Guard and Reserve medics as well," he noted. "You can do all this great strategic planning and have a nice trifold glossy mission vision, but if you can't get things done, then your genius just stays on paper."



Embrace the Ready Medic mindset



One of the most challenging moments in DeGoes’ career came with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 13, 2020, as the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic, DeGoes faced critical decisions on maintaining Air Force training pipelines in his previous role as the 59th Medical Wing Commander, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.



"I could tell you exactly where I was. I was sitting at the Air Education & Training Commander's table," DeGoes recalled.



At the time, he led discussions on whether to suspend Air Force training programs due to health concerns.



"I leveraged the fact that we had the best infectious disease experts in the Department of Defense in San Antonio between Air Force and Army ... what I believe is the best hospital ICU capability.”



The experience underscored the necessity of operationally relevant healthcare and partnerships across services. By aligning the strengths of Air Force’s medical capability with other military units, DeGoes ensured that training pipelines remained open - a success that he attributes to clear mission alignment and effective risk management.



"The success is one thing," DeGoes reflected, "but it's making sure that when you're a medic, you can give commanders the opportunity to keep their mission going."



Creating a culture for success and innovation



For DeGoes, building a supportive and innovative culture within AFMS is essential for enduring success. He sees the right people and resources as integral to achieving "trusted care, anytime, anywhere."



"Creating a culture in the organization where it’s safe to bring up a new idea, that will be another one of my cross-cutting goals," he said. "We won’t have all the resources we need. You make up the difference with innovation.”



By fostering open communication and ensuring resource allocation, DeGoes aims to empower AFMS personnel, creating an environment where new ideas are encouraged and critical innovations can take hold.



Commitment to the future of the Air Force Medical Service



As DeGoes leads AFMS through its 75th year, he envisions a future driven by continuous improvement and adaptability. His goal is to prepare medics who are not only highly skilled, but also equipped to support operations in increasingly austere environments.



"The Airmen and Guardians are the most important part of the Air Force Medical Service," DeGoes emphasized. "The mission gets done at our med groups. I would encourage them to be operationally relevant and to be part of their installation’s mission. The better they understand it, the more effective they will be."



In his role, DeGoes remains dedicated to innovation, readiness, and the well-being of both personnel and the families that support them. Through his leadership, he aims to carry AFMS forward, adapting to new challenges while upholding the values that define the Air Force.

