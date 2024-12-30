From Fort Cavazos to Pasadena: 1CD HCD Rides in Rose Parade

Photo By Sgt. Lyca Williams | U.S. Army Troopers assigned to the Horse Cavalry Detachment, 1st Cavalry Division,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Lyca Williams | U.S. Army Troopers assigned to the Horse Cavalry Detachment, 1st Cavalry Division, pose in front of the U.S. Army Tournament of Roses Float during the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, Jan. 1st, 2025. Being the oldest horse unit in the United States, HCD has participated in the Tournament of Roses almost every year since 1996. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lyca Williams) see less | View Image Page

PASADENA, California -- U.S. Army Troopers assigned to the Horse Cavalry Detachment, 1st Cavalry Division, participated in the Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, California, from Dec. 29, 2024, to Jan. 1, 2025.



“The Tournament of Roses Parade is a long-standing tradition for the Horse Cavalry Detachment’s participation in it,” said U.S. Army Cpt. Daysha Wells, commander of HCD, 1CD. “We’ve been participating in this parade since 1996.”



The detachment kicked off their week by participating in Equestfest on Dec. 29, 2024. The event allowed HCD to showcase its horses alongside other equestrian groups in preparation for the main event, the Rose Parade.



“We did a performance at Equestfest, part of the Tournament of Roses, one of their leading up events,” said Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Minor, the HCD First Sergeant. “We did a drill and ceremony routine, about eight to nine minutes of formation riding, calling the commands and stuff like they would have done back in the late 1800s.”



Rounding out the week, HCD rode in the Rose Parade on Jan. 1, 2025, marking a significant milestone.



“The Horse Cavalry Detachment participated in the Rose Parade 2025,” said Wells. “We led the Army float for the Army's 250th birthday.”



The HCD’s involvement in the Tournament of Roses Parade continues to honor the Army’s history and traditions while connecting with communities nationwide.