Comprehensive Anti-Terrorism Training Enhances Fort Belvoir Security

At Fort Belvoir’s Telegraph Gate, cars lined up to enter the installation, with Military Police checking driver’s IDs. One of the drivers is flagged on the hand scanner as a person of interest, wanted for questioning. The MP radios for backup, and once a unit arrives, he has the driver exit the vehicle. As the suspect was wanted for questioning in bomb-making, the MP requests assistance from the 947th Military Working Dog Detachment.

The team from the 947th arrives to inspect the passenger car. A military working dog slowly circles the black minivan, and upon sniffing a cooler in the back, signals to its handler that it smells explosives. At that point, the 55th Ordnance Company (EOD) is requested to inspect and dispose of the threat.

This scenario, conducted Aug. 27, was an exercise that involved training across various military units, to maintain a secure environment for service members on Fort Belvoir and the surrounding community.

Cpt. David Byers, commander of the 212th MP Detachment, said that this interagency exercise gives his team a chance to ensure proficiency and effective communications.

“Everybody here is proficient at their job and bringing it all together and making sure that we're communicating with each other is critical. It’s important in real events that we know each other’s faces, their phone numbers and points of contact,” he said. “That's what we're bringing together with this scenario.”

The 212th MP Detachment plays a pivotal role in maintaining security on the installation, as MPs are often the first line of defense against suspicious activities, and their ability to identify and neutralize threats quickly can prevent incidents from escalating. This exercise enhanced the team’s situational awareness, decision-making skills, and coordination with other units.

The 55th Ordnance Company, part of the 192nd EOD Battalion, 52nd EOD Group and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, is the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier all hazards formation. It brings a specialized set of skills, focusing on identification, defusing, and disposal of explosive devices. In a world where improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other forms of explosive threats are common tactics, the role of EOD specialists is crucial. Once the military working dog identified a possible explosive, the EOD team dispatched a robotic camera to take a closer look inside the cooler. When the size and type of device were confirmed, an ordnance disposal expert, protected in a blast suit, walked to the vehicle to contain the device.

Anti-terrorism training for the 55th EOD involves technical proficiency in handling explosives and the ability to work seamlessly with other units, such as the MPs and MWD teams, to secure areas, protect personnel, and neutralize threats. This interdisciplinary approach ensures that every potential threat is addressed swiftly and safely, according to Lt. Col. Julie Austin, Commander, Fort Belvoir Garrison Headquarters Battalion.

“Integrated training between 212th Military Police Detachment and 55th EOD Company is vital for protecting the Fort Belvoir Community,” Austin said. “This exercise allowed the units to train on response efforts during access control and law enforcement operations and build cohesion between the units to train as we fight.”



The 947th MWD Detachment adds yet another layer of defense, using highly trained military working dogs to detect explosives, narcotics, and other contraband. The MWD teams are integral to anti-terrorism efforts, particularly in high-risk areas such as checkpoints, gates, and public events.

Anti-terrorism training among these diverse units is not just about preparing for the worst; it is also about fostering a culture of vigilance, collaboration, and readiness. Austin said the ongoing training allows 212th MP Detachment to enhance their response to hazards at installation access control points and gain a better understanding of each other’s capabilities and capacity to respond to incidents on the installation.

Byers said that this training is ongoing.

“We hope to build off this experience to a bigger scenario this winter involving the entire garrison.”

