Inspire to Aspire: Louisville District hosts Bring Your Kids to Work Day

Photo By Kelsie Hall | Kids participate in a hands-on experiment to understand how wetlands filter water and provide flood and erosion control in a session conducted by the Regulatory Division as part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District's Bring Your Kids to Work Day event, Louisville, Ky., Apr 25, 2024. (USACE photo by Kelsie Hall)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District hosted more than 90 children, ages six to sixteen, for Bring Your Kids to Work Day at the District headquarters office in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, April 25, 2024.



The event was held in tandem with the national Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work program and occurs annually on the fourth Thursday in April with the aim to provide children with more than just a job shadowing opportunity but to inspire them.



The national theme for 2024 was “Inspire 2 Aspire.” According to the Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Foundation website, “this year’s theme is about instilling a mindset that children can choose their own future. It promotes diversity, encouraging youth to explore different paths and envision a future where their unique strengths contribute to a harmonious and dynamic workplace.



Various divisions at the Louisville District headquarters put together presentations and hands-on activities, including an interactive flood risk model showing the benefits of dams for local communities from Engineering Division; a water filtration experiment showing the benefits of wetlands for flood and erosion control from Regulatory Division; artifacts and rock sifting from biologists and archeologists in Planning, Programs and Project Management Division; a visit from a USACE park ranger, and reptiles from Operations Division.



Children were also encouraged to participate in a scavenger hunt throughout the district headquarters building to learn more about the variety of work of the Louisville District. Information from the scavenger hunt was used during an end of day trivia game where kids were able to put their knowledge to the test.



In addition, Louisville District field offices at Fort Knox and the Louisville Veterans Affairs Medical Center construction site also hosted similar events.



"Bring Your Kids to Work Day was an important opportunity for the Louisville District to showcase our career fields to the next generation,” said Louisville District Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique. “It was a resounding success, with high participation and we are privileged to inspire young minds and potentially spur a lifelong interest in [Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics] fields.”