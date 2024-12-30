Ohio Air National Guard recruiter first to achieve 700 accessions

Photo By Senior Airman Colin Simpson | Master Sgt. Todd Parkison, production superintendent with the 121st Air Refueling...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Colin Simpson | Master Sgt. Todd Parkison, production superintendent with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, talks with students at a Central Ohio high school about the benefits of joining the Air National Guard. Parkison, who has been a recruiter for 13 years, recently completed his 700th accession into the Ohio ANG, the first in National Guard history to achieve this milestone. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Colin Simpson, 178th Wing Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Aug. 22, 2024, marked a significant career milestone for Master Sgt. Todd Parkison, production superintendent with the 121st Air Refueling Wing in Columbus, as he became the first recruiter in National Guard history to achieve 700 Airman accessions.



This unprecedented accomplishment is a result of Parkison’s leadership, dedication and unwavering commitment for the past 13 years to helping fulfill an essential component of the Air National Guard’s personnel readiness mission.



Regarded as one of the best in his field, Parkison is deeply grateful for the opportunities the Ohio Air National Guard has provided him. It is this sense of appreciation that fuels his commitment to excellence and drives his unparalleled success in his role as the 121st ARW’s senior recruitment professional.



“I originally wanted to become a recruiter because of what the Air National Guard provided to me,” Parkison said. “I wasn’t the best student in high school, and I really built confidence (by serving) in the Air National Guard. It changed my direction in life and where I was going, and I wanted to be able to provide that to my community. Recruiting was a great fit for me because I was able to do that.”



While 700 accessions is a remarkable achievement, Parkison’s success is about more than just the numbers and filling the ranks — the impact he has made on the lives of so many individuals that he has recruited is perhaps even more integral to who he is. Parkison said his personal journey is one of transformation, and he continues to work tirelessly to ensure that others have the same chances to develop and succeed that he has had through serving his community, state and nation as a member of the Air National Guard.



“Every time I enlist somebody, I feel the joy of changing that individual’s life,” Parkison said. “I know this is kind of about me hitting 700 enlistments, but for me, my impact is each enlistment. Each individual person that I enlisted — I impacted their life. The numbers are awesome, the numbers are great. I’ve enjoyed every single moment of this. But ultimately, what I really enjoy, (are) the individuals.”



While Parkison said his primary goal when he became a recruiter was to provide opportunities and the potential for positive change in the lives of the individuals he recruited, he also set a personal ambition to achieve 500 enlistments and become the top recruiter in the state; he has far surpassed those targets.



“My milestone was 500. And when I hit 500, I was super excited, but I stopped counting at that point,” Parkison said. “My main goal when I started recruiting was to be the best in the state, and ultimately I achieved that.”



Parkison said he believes that every recruit represents not only a future Airman but also the prospect of personal growth and a brighter future, each with its own distinctive path and story. His approach goes beyond simply filling quotas. It’s about guiding and mentoring future Airmen, helping them to realize their potential and to prepare them for the challenges and rewards unique to military service. His ability to connect and communicate with people, listen to them and understand their aspirations, and help them navigate the recruiting process is key to his success.



As the Ohio Air National Guard continues to grow and evolve, Parkison’s achievement stands as a testament to his exceptional service and the critical role recruiters play in shaping and sustaining the future of the force.