NSWC PCD engineer reaches 50-year legacy and counting

Photo By John Green | (left) Capt. David Back, Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division commanding officer and Dr. Peter Adair, NSWC PCD technical director, recognize (center) Tim McTrusty, NSWC PCD engineer, for 50 years of federal service to the U.S. Navy, April 16. McTrusty also was enlisted and served for 34 years in active duty and reserve status retiring from the Navy as a special operations master chief. (U.S. Navy photo by Eddie Green)

If an organization is only as good as its people, then the warfighters who are supported by the force behind the fleet at Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) are in good hands.



Tim McTrusty, NSWC PCD engineer, is as resilient as they come. He has served this country as a Navy SEAL, deployed to various locations around the world, earned an electrical engineering degree, has become a staple of technical expertise for the SEAL Delivery Vehicle (SDV) community and was recently recognized for 50 years of federal service.



“Tim is one of our most trusted engineer for user test, evaluation, and training, including design of Acoustic Homing Systems and Underwater Navigation Systems,” said Dr. Peter Adair, NSWC PCD technical director. “He was also lead engineer for SDV docking systems enhancements, SDV precision navigation and SDV communications enhancements. Tim maintained his Navy dive qualifications and still pilots SDVs.”



The Fond du Lac, Wisconsin native joined the Navy in 1969, and between active duty and reserve enlistments, honorably served for 34 years. He retired in 2010, as a special operations master chief and would leverage his experience then to the warfighter support he delivers now.



“[During my military career] I gathered significant experience in diving, sonar, underwater navigation, explosives, and other advanced military technology. My first-person experience provided the wisdom that can only be gained over time,” said McTrusty. “[Coupling that with my] working as [both] an SDV operator and engineer, this provides me the ability to design and develop equipment that is robust and useful to the warfighter.”



He arrived to Panama City driving a yellow 1974 Volkswagen Super Beetle and, during his time here, witnessed this Navy lab’s transitions from (NCSL) to the Naval Coastal Systems Center (CSS) to NSWC PCD.



“I first came to NCSL Panama City in 1974 and became a MK9 SDV pilot that featured a Doppler Inertial Navigation System, a Sidescan sonar, and through-water communications. The key Panama City engineers were Elzie Freeman, Lyles Adair, Chris Werle, Bill Mullens, Roger Johnson, Joe Horn, Aubrie Holston and several more,” said McTrusty. “The equipment that was developed here in 1974 was just as capable as the ‘new’ systems that are now being reintroduced into the new MK11 SDV. From my early background in Panama City, I was able to steer the new developments into very capable equipment. Back then, I also enjoyed the technical nature of driving the SDV and the engineers said I should get an engineering degree. So I did.”



Of his greatest accomplishments, besides earning his degree from the University of Florida, he is proud of becoming a Navy SEAL Basic Underwater Demolition SEAL School (BUDS) class 50 (East), and having the ability to support the SEAL community as a design engineer and SDV test pilot.



He also enjoys the camaraderie with his fellow SEALs. In August 2022, the World War II Museum and the Underwater Demolition Team/SEAL Museum put together a trip to Normandy themed, “Clearing the Way”, where SEAL forefathers cleared the beaches at Omaha Beach during the June 6, 1944, D-Day invasion.



“We swam the three miles from the American Cemetery to ‘Dog White’ sector of Omaha Beach. The group of SEALs included veterans from the Bay of Pigs to Afghanistan and Iraq,” McTrusty said. “One SEAL was missing two legs and still did the swim. Seven SEALs paired up and did the 3-mile swim in 65 degrees Fahrenheit water. It took me and my swim buddy about 1.5 hours to complete.”



That same yellow 1974 VW Super Beetle can still be seen driving on the installation as a fixture…just like its driver. McTrusty doesn’t have definite plans to retire soon as long as he is healthy, brings function and value, and is having more fun than work. When asked what he would say now to his 1974 self, he said ‘take care of that Beetle because you might be still driving it 50 years from now and remember, the things you are doing now, will help you throughout the rest of your life.’



With a workforce like this, the warfighter and the fleet are in good hands indeed.