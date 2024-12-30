Wreaths Across America ceremony at Ohio Statehouse honors fallen military heroes

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jill Maynus | Gold Star daughter Mallory Crabtree speaks during a Wreaths Across America ceremony at...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jill Maynus | Gold Star daughter Mallory Crabtree speaks during a Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse Atrium in Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2024. Crabtree talked about the loss of her father, Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Crabtree, an Ohio Army National Guard Special Forces Soldier who was killed while serving in Iraq in 2006. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jillian Maynus, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

On the morning of Dec. 9, 2024, the weight of loss and remembrance hung heavy in the hearts of all gathered at the Ohio Statehouse Atrium. Among the attendees were members of the Ohio National Guard, veterans and Gold Star families — standing united in a shared moment of grief, pride and solemn respect as the Wreaths Across America ceremony began. While the end of the year is a time when many are surrounded by family and the warmth of the holiday season, for those who have lost loved ones, there is an empty seat at the table.



Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization with a mission of placing wreaths on the graves of U.S. military veterans at thousands of locations across the country and around the world, to honor and remember them throughout the December holiday season.



The wreaths symbolize not only the sacrifices made on the battlefield, but the sacrifices that echo through the lives of families left behind. For these families, this ceremony — like countless other similar ones conducted in the last month of the year — is a reminder that their loved ones, though no longer here, are never forgotten.



“Holidays are tough for families, especially families who have lost a loved one,” said Brittnay McCall, a Survivor Outreach Services support coordinator for the Ohio National Guard and a Gold Star spouse herself. “The significance (of) Wreaths Across America is bringing awareness that there is an empty chair at a lot of our families’ households and tables. And letting them know that their loved one is not forgotten.”



In addition to being a catalyst that brought people together to pay tribute to those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, the event also helped remind those in attendance that the impact of military service extends far beyond the battlefield, affecting families and communities long after the uniform is laid down.



Gold Star daughter Mallory Crabtree spoke at the ceremony to honor of her father, Sgt. 1st Class Daniel B. Crabtree, a Special Forces weapons sergeant in the Ohio Army National Guard’s Company B, 2-19th Special Forces Group who was killed while serving in Iraq in 2006.



“The most difficult day for my family and I was June 8, 2006. The day he left to serve, and went to heaven,” Mallory said. “At just 17 months old, I tragically lost my father when a roadside bomb struck his vehicle in Iraq.”



This ceremony honored all veterans who have passed, with particular emphasis on those who were killed in action while serving in combat. Each year, the ceremonies are highlighted by the wreaths that are laid in tribute, offering a heartfelt gesture to the families who have lost someone so dear.



“My husband was killed in action in 2007, and he is buried down in Florida,” Brittnay said. “So, I rarely have the opportunity to lay a wreath at his gravesite. But I’m fortunate that someone in the community, or friends of mine, are down there to lay that wreath. To know that I can lay the wreath for someone in my same scenario, that can’t for their own loved one, is very impactful and I love being able to do that.”



The wreaths used for the events are live, balsam wreaths, used as a symbol of honor and a living tribute renewed annually. During a wreath-laying ceremony, each service member’s name is read aloud to ensure their memory lives on and will never fade. During the holiday season, the Wreaths Across America program provides a meaningful way for those still here to reflect on the sacrifices made for freedom and express their gratitude for those who have given everything in service to our country.