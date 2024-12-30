Accelerating Change: HIANG Airmen Redesign Aircraft Maintenance Stands for F-22

Photo By Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy | A team comprised of U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard, and contract personnel pose in...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy | A team comprised of U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard, and contract personnel pose in front of their custom-designed F-22 Raptor maintenance stands during the debut event Sept. 26, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The specialized maintenance stands are the culmination of nearly five years of collaboration between Total Force Airmen and the National Guard Bureau, providing a safer and more efficient way to access the hard-to-reach areas of one of the world’s most advanced stealth aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU, Hawaii – A small team of maintenance Airmen from the Hawaii Air National Guard have revolutionized F-22 Raptor maintenance by developing custom-designed stands, which debuted this past September at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.



The project, the result of nearly five years of collaboration with the National Guard Bureau, delivers a safer and more efficient solution for accessing the aircraft's hard-to-reach areas on one of the world’s most capable stealth aircraft.



The effort began in 2019 when Master Sgt. Scott Kamali’i, 154th Maintenance Squadron low observable aircraft structural maintenance supervisor, and his team identified a critical need to replace outdated and problematic equipment for routine aircraft maintenance. With safety and functionality as top priorities, the team created a design that met the unique demands of the F-22’s maintenance requirements.



“Our Airmen needed something more reliable and user-friendly than ladders and makeshift platforms,” Kamali’i said. “We saw an opportunity to solve a longstanding issue and improve working conditions for maintainers.”



Progress on the project faced setbacks in 2020 when a key NGB procurement official left the program. Despite this challenge, the initiative gained new momentum when fellow LOA/ASM specialist, Master Sgt. Preston Yockeman discovered a potential solution during his attendance at a tool convention. Armed with new insights, Yockeman collaborated with Kamali’i to refine their proposal and push the project forward.



“Maintenance on the F-22 comes with unique challenges, and we knew we couldn’t settle for one-size-fits-all solutions,” Yockeman said. “We needed something designed with our maintainers in mind.”



After years of refining their design and exchanging more than 300 emails, the team secured crucial support from William Hawley of the NGB procurement section. Their relentless persistence culminated in the approval of the final prototype, paving the way for the custom-designed maintenance stand's full deployment this year.



The new maintenance stands are specifically tailored to the F-22’s sleek and angular profile. Designed to wrap perfectly around the aircraft’s sharp wings and fuselage, the stands fit like puzzle pieces, creating a stable and spacious work platform. This thoughtful design not only minimizes the risk of accidental damage to the aircraft but also allows maintainers to move freely and safely while performing their duties. The stands provide ample room for personnel and tools, ensuring maintainers have the space they need to complete tasks with precision.



“These stands are a game changer,” Kamali’i said. “They’re not just safer, but they also reduce downtime, enhance efficiency, and improve the overall quality of life for our maintainers.”



Before the introduction of the new stands, maintenance crews relied on passive fall protection systems such as guardrails and standard work stands, which provided limited accessibility and security. The custom-built stands now offer a direct, secure connection for maintainers, bridging the gap between safety and functionality.



Airman 1st Class Ashley Blanco, a low-observable specialist, highlighted the stands’ impact on daily operations. “It helps us work more efficiently, reduces strain, and improves our quality of life. Having the right tools helps us perform better, and that motivates us to reenlist,” Blanco said.



The design process was a collaborative effort involving contractors, project managers, and both Guard and active-duty personnel. Input from maintainers at all levels ensured the stands met four critical criteria: form, fit, function, and safety.



As the new stands gained attention, their adoption spread across units, significantly improving maintenance operations and aircraft readiness. The project’s success demonstrates the power of teamwork and innovation in addressing challenges within military operations.



“This initiative didn’t just address a safety issue,” said Maj. Zachary Chang, 154th Maintenance Squadron deputy commander. “It set the stage for future advancements in how we approach maintenance. It’s a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of our Airmen.”



With the stands now in use, the Hawaii ANG’s maintenance crews are equipped with a state-of-the-art solution that ensures safer and more efficient operations, marking a significant milestone in F-22 maintenance standards.



“Being immersed alongside the Hawaiian culture, where family is paramount and taking care of one another is deeply valued, it's poetic to see these stands being developed here,” said Blanco. “It demonstrates that the National Guard shares the same commitment to caring for their Airmen as the Hawaiian culture does for its people, reflecting the core values of the Air Force.”