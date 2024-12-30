American College of Physicians Honors USU Faculty

Two Uniformed Services University (USU) faculty members were recognized this week by the American College of Physicians (ACP) for their impact on medicine.



Dr. Paige Waterman and Dr. Naomi Aronson were both bestowed the prestigious Master designation of the American College of Physicians.



Every year, the ACP recognizes a select few who have “integrity, positions of honor, impact in practice or in medical research, or other attainments in science or in the art of medicine.”



“Throughout their outstanding careers, Dr. Waterman and Dr. Aronson have built impressive records of accomplishment in clinical practice, research, education, and service to the nation,” said Dr. Eric Elster, professor and dean of the Uniformed Services University’s F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine. “Both are renowned infectious disease experts who have made enormous contributions to military medicine and military medical education. I’m delighted to see them receive this well-deserved honor, and I look forward to seeing their continued critical work in this field.”



Waterman, a retired Army colonel, is a USU professor and chair of Medicine, and the vice chair for Clinical Research within the Department of Medicine. In addition to being an infectious disease clinician and researcher, Waterman is also a prominent figure in the fight against antimicrobial resistance. Waterman collaborates with national and international teams to combat the increase in drug resistance by monitoring and detecting emerging pathogens, developing policies, and coordinating antimicrobial stewardship.



Aronson is a USU professor of Medicine and director of the Department of Medicine’s Infectious Disease Division. She was also a member of the university’s second graduating class in 1981 and the first medical student permitted to take the Navy postgraduate tropical medicine course.



During her time in the Army, Aronson served in operational assignments aboard the USNS Mercy, 121 Evacuation Hospital in Seoul, South Korea, the William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Walter Reed Army Medical Center, and as a billeted faculty member at USU, beginning in 2000. She finished her Army career as a colonel in 2009 and remained at USU as a tenured professor, where she could broaden her research to include bench work on Leishmania parasites.



“I am honored and humbled by this recognition, for which I greatly thank my nominators Dr. Louis Pangaro, Dr. Robert Goldstein, and Dr. Jennifer Thompson,” Aronson said.



The first Master of the American College of Physicians designation was originally awarded to a physician in 1923. Last year, 59 physicians received the honor.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 12.31.2024 15:41