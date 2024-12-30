USU Faculty Member, Alum Earns Coveted Wilderness Medicine Society “Triple Crown” Distinction

Retired Army Lt. Col. Matthew Welder was the first person in the world to achieve “Triple Crown” recognition by the Wilderness Medical Society. Welder, an associate professor at the Uniformed Services University’s (USU) Graduate School of Nursing (GSN) and GSN class of 2005 alumnus, received the designation after completing the WMS Academy of Wilderness Medicine’s Diploma in Diving and Marine Medicine (DiDMM), Diploma in Mountain Medicine (DiMM), and Fellowship in the Academy of Wilderness Medicine (FAWM). Welder joins the inaugural group of recipients, with only six other individuals in the world having achieved this recognition to date.



According to a WMS press release, the “DiDMM is a comprehensive program designed to equip participants with essential skills for patient care in the marine environment. Participants undergo specialized training in diving physics, physiology, and medicine; management of diving accidents; marine environment hazards; medicine at sea; water rescue; survival techniques; and trip planning. The DiDMM program, offered in partnership with worldwide experts, ensures a first-class experience for participants.



“The DiMM is another hallmark achievement, providing participants with vital knowledge and skills for patient care in technical mountain environments. This internationally recognized program, accredited by leading organizations in mountain medicine and rescue, sets the standard for education in mountain medicine, technical rescue, and self-sufficiency in the backcountry.

“Lastly, Fellowship in the Academy of Wilderness Medicine (FAWM) recognizes individuals who have demonstrated advanced expertise and experience in wilderness medicine through a rigorous curriculum and practical applications. FAWM recipients have distinguished themselves as leaders in the field of wilderness medicine, contributing significantly to the advancement of this critical discipline.”



"We are proud to honor these exceptional individuals who have demonstrated dedication, expertise, and leadership in wilderness and marine medicine," said WMS President Dr. Jennifer Dow. "Their achievement of the 'Triple Crown' is a testament to their commitment to excellence and the highest standards of patient care in challenging environments."



Welder is a board-certified nurse anesthetist and retired 20-year combat veteran. He was inducted in the prestigious Explorers Club in 2018.



“I have dedicated my life to deployment medicine, both as a provider and as an educator. It is crucial for military providers to have faculty that not only understand the mission, but have done the mission. The Triple Crown is a distinction of my continued goal to remain current, competent, proficient and resilient. Deployment medicine is a lifestyle, a lifelong commitment, a dedication to your practice and an honor to care for our war fighters,” Welder says. “Training students at USU in deployment medicine is what makes our University different. We understand the importance of ensuring our graduates learn to care for those in harm's way. I am proud to serve at this University and bring a different approach to medicine. We take what they learn in a hospital and translate those skills into an austere environment. Saving a life in the back end of a truck, driving 60 mph in the dark during a rainstorm and working out of a backpack on your knees. That is what we do in military medicine.”



"We are proud of Dr. Matt Welder and his many accomplishments that contribute to our mission,” says GSN Dean Carol Romano. “He brings honor to the GSN, our University and to the Department of Defense. The triple crown represents an individual that has received all three prestigious distinctions through training (The Diploma in Mountain Medicine, The Diploma in Dive and Maritime Medicine and the Fellowship Academy of Wilderness Medicine) and Dr. Welder was the first person to ever achieve this distinction."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 12.31.2024 Story ID: 488544