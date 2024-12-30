USU Army Medical Student Donates Bone Marrow, Offers Hope to Patient

In a heartwarming act of selflessness and compassion, a medical student from the Uniformed Services University (USU), Army 2nd Lt. Jillian Walsh, has made a profound impact on the life of another individual by donating bone marrow.



Walsh, a student in USU’s F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine Class of 2026, recently made the donation to help save the life of a woman with myelodysplastic syndrome. Individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome lack sufficient healthy blood cells, leading to anemia, frequent infections, and uncontrollable bleeding. It can also lead to acute myeloid leukemia.



Walsh’s journey began in March 2023, during her first year at USU, when she signed up for the C.W. “Bill” Young/Department of Defense Marrow Donor Program at a blood drive on campus, where she simply had her cheek swabbed. Ten months later, in January 2024, Walsh received an email and phone call from someone from the program. The initial email informed her of the potential match, and a follow-up call with a coordinator provided all necessary details about the process, including testing and screening requirements. At the time, Walsh was at Madigan Army Medical Center, completing her family medicine clerkship.

Excited and hopeful, Walsh immediately agreed to proceed with the donation. "I knew there were more tests to confirm I was a true match, but I wouldn't have signed up for the registry if I wasn't willing to follow through," she says. "I wouldn't have been able to live with myself if I hadn't tried my best to go through with the donation."



The process involved additional blood tests and a full physical exam, conveniently arranged at her clinical rotation sites to avoid travel disruptions to her clerkship. Walsh also coordinated with her Army chain of command, USU faculty, and her Internal Medicine site directors to ensure she could take the necessary time off without hindering her clerkship progress.



Throughout the rigorous medical evaluation process, Sarah remained steadfast in her resolve to help the patient.



“I was very excited to donate and very hopeful that I would be a true match,” Walsh says.



Walsh's bone marrow donation took place in Washington, D.C., though by then she was stationed in Portsmouth, Va., for her clerkships. Prior to the procedure, Walsh had to take a colony-stimulating factor for five days to increase her bone marrow cells. On the designated day, she underwent a bone marrow extraction at a specialized medical center. The process, called a peripheral bone marrow donation, involved a non-invasive procedure where bone marrow was collected from her hip bone. The procedure lasted about five hours, during which her blood was drawn, marrow cells were filtered out, and the remaining blood was returned to her body. Walsh spent only the morning at the hospital.



Post-donation, Walsh experienced fatigue from the medication and some bone pain but found the overall process manageable. "The pain was bearable, and I continued working while taking the medication," she said. "I was just really tired afterward, but the recovery was quick."



The donation process is anonymous for both parties for at least one year. After that period, if both Walsh and the recipient agree, they can choose to make contact. Although Walsh currently does not know the outcome of her donation, she remains optimistic and ready to help again if needed.



"Of course, I would do it again," she affirmed. "It was simpler than I thought, and the recovery was very quick. I wouldn't think twice about doing it again."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 12.31.2024 15:24 Story ID: 488543 Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USU Army Medical Student Donates Bone Marrow, Offers Hope to Patient, by Sharon Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.