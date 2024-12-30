A Match Made in Medicine: USU Students Celebrate Residency Milestones

Match Day at the Uniformed Services University (USU) is more than just a tradition—it's a momentous occasion that marks the culmination of years of hard work and the beginning of a new chapter for future military physicians. For the Class of 2025, this year's Match Day was nothing short of extraordinary, as 177 students from the F. Edward Hébert School of Medicine eagerly anticipated where their medical careers would take them. The atmosphere was electric as students, families, and faculty gathered to share in the excitement of discovering where each student would begin their residency training.



This year’s celebration was particularly special, with students from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Public Health Service joining in the festivities, and U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Elyse Bobczynski making history as the first Coast Guard officer to be included.



“There has been a lot of work put in to make sure the Coast Guard can participate in their first Match Day,” she says. “I’m thankful for all the work that has gone on behind the scenes.”



Match Day has been a long-standing tradition in medical education, originating in 1952 as part of the National Resident Matching Program. It is a day when medical students across the United States find out where they will continue their training as residents, marking a pivotal moment in their careers. The process matches students to residency programs based on their preferences and the needs of hospitals, ensuring a fair and equitable selection. USU’s Match Day has grown into a much-anticipated event, shifting from midnight email notifications to an in-person gathering that mirrors the energy of civilian medical schools' Match Day celebrations.



Following an overview of the students’ achievements throughout their time at USU, medical school dean Dr. Eric Elster began the countdown. As the clock struck noon, envelopes were torn open in unison, and the room erupted with cheers, hugs, and happy tears.



The moment was especially meaningful for several married couples in the Class of 2025, who opened their results side by side. Many celebrated matching together in the same location or nearby programs, allowing them to pursue the next phase of their medical careers while remaining close to one another.



Army 2nd Lt. Brent Bubany shared a particularly touching moment with his entire family, who joined in the excitement of the occasion. Bubany, his wife, and their four children anxiously awaited the big reveal, learning that he had matched into an Emergency Medicine residency at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington. The news signaled not only the beginning of a new chapter in Bubany’s medical career but also a family move to the Pacific Northwest.

The outcomes for the Class of 2025 were exceptional, with a 100% match rate and 88% of students landing their first-choice specialty and location. Students matched into a wide range of specialties, with the highest numbers in General Surgery (19), Transitional Year Internship (17), Family Medicine (15), Emergency Medicine (13), Internal Medicine (13), Pediatrics (12), Orthopedic Surgery (12), and Psychiatry (10).



This year’s match also included some unique achievements. One student secured a position in an Integrated Plastic Surgery training program—a relatively new option for military-sponsored training that previously required completing a General Surgery residency before pursuing fellowship training. In addition, 70% of USU Navy students were selected for either uninterrupted residency training or the Navy's new pilot program, which guarantees return to residency after an operational or General Medical Officer tour. The day saw Coast Guard officer Bobczynski successfully match into an Air Force Family Medicine residency program and one of her Public Health Service classmates match into an Army residency program.



In addition to the on-campus celebration, simultaneous Match Day events were held at key military medical centers, including Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Naval Medical Center San Diego, and San Antonio Military Medical Center. USU students on rotation at these locations were able to share in the excitement with their peers, making it a truly nationwide celebration of achievement.



"Today marks a major milestone for our fourth-year medical students," said Dr. Eric Elster, dean of USU’s F. Edward Hébert School of Medicine. "Their success in the residency match speaks to their hard work, and reflects the commitment of our faculty and staff. Our students dedicate their lives to serving their country and caring for the sick and injured. We honor them for their selfless service and we are proud of their many accomplishments. I look forward to seeing their future success in residency and throughout their careers."

