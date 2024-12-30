Naval Academy Standout Accepted to Uniformed Services University Medical School Class of 2029

Midshipman Daba Fofana’s journey to the gridiron is as remarkable as it is inspiring. A standout player for the U.S. Naval Academy football team, Fofana has earned a reputation for his determination, skill, and leadership both on and off the field. Hailing from Cumming, Georgia, he graduated in 2021 from West Forsyth High School, where he was a three-sport athlete, earning letters in football, track and field, and wrestling. As a two-time All-Region football player, he also earned All-State and All-County honors in Georgia during his senior year and was the recipient of the prestigious Vince Dooley Award.



Fofana’s name, “Daba,” meaning “hard work,” was given to him in honor of his grandfather, reflecting the strong work ethic that has guided him throughout his life. These values have shaped Fofana’s path both on the football field and in his academic career.

Fofana arrived at the Naval Academy with a clear focus: to excel in football while pursuing his academic and future career goals. His hard work and dedication paid off when he was selected to play in this Saturday’s highly anticipated Army-Navy football game, a rivalry steeped in tradition and fierce competition. Representing the Naval Academy on the national stage is the culmination of years of commitment both on and off the field.



Off the field, Fofana’s academic achievements are just as impressive. While excelling in athletics, he maintains a 3.57 GPA while majoring in applied physics. His dedication to excellence has led him to an incredible milestone—he has been offered acceptance to medical school as part of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine Class of 2029, a testament to his academic achievements and unwavering commitment to serving his country in more ways than one.



His acceptance into USU marks the beginning of his next chapter—a career in medicine. Fofana has long aspired to become a doctor. As part of “America’s medical school,” he will be educated and trained to serve as a physician in the U.S. Armed Forces, supporting the health and well-being of service members.



“Midshipman Fofana’s story is a testament to his unwavering commitment to leadership, service, and excellence. His accomplishments on the football field and in the classroom reflect a deep dedication to both his country and his future in medicine,” says Dr. Eric Elster, dean of the Hebert School of Medicine.



As he prepares to take the field at the Army-Navy game on Saturday, it’s clear that his story is only just beginning. Whether he's making tackles or preparing for a future in medicine, Daba Fofana is poised for greatness in every aspect of his life.

