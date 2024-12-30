Wreaths Across America honors deceased veterans

Photo By Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas | The Civil Air Patrol’s cadet honor guard from the Coastal Charleston Composite...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas | The Civil Air Patrol’s cadet honor guard from the Coastal Charleston Composite Squadron salutes veterans’ gravesites at Carolina Memorial Park, South Carolina, Dec 14, 2024. As the Civilian Auxiliary of the United States Air Force, CAP has a trifold mission composed of cadet programs, emergency services, and aerospace education. Cadets are taught drill by U.S. Air Force standards, and many CAP squadrons have an honor guard to execute respectful ceremonies for their community in addition to internal events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas) see less | View Image Page

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – Hundreds of people in uniforms and patriotic colors packed Carolina Memorial Park cemetery on December 14, 2024, to honor deceased veterans by participating in their local Wreaths Across America event.



Wreaths Across America is a national nonprofit organization, whose mission statement is “Remember the fallen. Honor those who serve. Teach the next generation the value of freedom.” All across the United States, representatives organize gatherings on a Saturday in December to honor the fallen and their legacy by placing fresh pine wreaths on the graves of veterans in local cemeteries.



The day began with a slow gathering of attendees from throughout the local area. Many groups were in attendance: Sea Cadets, Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, American Heritage Girls, the Civil Air Patrol, and Veterans of Foreign Wars, to name a few. At noon, the wreaths were driven in with an escort of motorcyclists. CAP’s cadet honor guard stepped up to present the colors, and a short ceremony followed, which integrated many local organizations to represent the military branches and diverse audience. Key speakers reminded attendees of the day’s purpose: to look beneath the stars and stripes to those buried beneath a cemetery’s soft grass, including fallen soldiers buried on foreign ground or missing in action.



Distributing wreaths after the ceremony was a collaborative act with many hands passing along the red-ribboned boughs to those at the fringes of the large group. Soon all had dispersed to find graves distinguished for military service.



Across the open space, children and seniors and every age in between carried the sweet-smelling wreaths until they found a name and date or branch of service. At that moment, they paused and set the wreath carefully against the memorial. Taking a step back, uniformed personnel saluted, and aloud recited “[Veteran’s name,] thank you for your service.”



Their service will never be forgotten.