Kentucky Air Guard security forces conduct information exchange with Ecuadorian partners

Photo By Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs | Lt. Col. Joshua Elwell, right, commander of the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Security Forces Squadron, greets his counterpart from the Ecuadorian Air Force Special Operations Command during an information exchange event at Camp San Luis Obispo, Calif., May 17, 2024. The exchange, which focused on providing military assistance to civilian law enforcement, was held under the auspices of the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program, which pairs foreign military allies with National Guard units across the United States for mutual exchange of information and cooperation over a broad range of civil and military affairs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

Twenty-seven Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Security Forces Squadron teamed with six Ecuadorian Air Force special forces here recently for a week-long information exchange supporting domestic law enforcement operations.



“Our days were focused on responding to scenarios involving civil unrest in an urban setting,” said Master Sgt. Neil Goodlin, combat arms section chief for the 123rd. “The goal was to enhance how we could assist civilian police to control a large group of people.”



The Ecuadorians were included for the first time under the auspices of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, which pairs foreign military allies with National Guard units across the United States for mutual exchange of information and cooperation over a broad range of civil and military affairs. The Kentucky Guard has been partnered with Ecuador since 1996.



The event, held May 16-22, covered close-quarters combat tactics, room-clearing procedures, active shooter and hostage-rescue exercises, hand-to-hand combatives, and simulated traffic stops for vehicle interdiction.



“This is the first time our security forces have done any kind of information exchange with the Ecuadorians,” Goodlin said. “It’s a great opportunity for both of us, and it’s definitely strengthening bonds.”



Sgt. Darwin Anchundia Correa, a combat and tactics instructor with the Ecuadorian Special Operations Command, recognized the challenges and benefits of working with the 123rd in the United Sates.



“I am really glad to be here representing my country as well as the Ecuadorian Special Operations Command,” Correa said. “For me, and for the others on my team here, it’s very difficult to come to a different country and not be able to understand everything perfectly. But we are glad to be here, and when we get back to Ecuador, we will continue our efforts to use new approaches and tactics.”



“I think this has been a big milestone and a huge step forward,” Goodlin said of the exchange. “I think we’re all looking forward to having more interactions with them in the future.”



Staff Sgt. James May, a security forces specialist with the 123rd, said the experience offered valuable perspective.



“This information exchange with the Ecuadorians is a different kind of experience for me, but it’s also very interesting and exciting,” May explained. “This is my first time interacting with them, and it has truly been a pleasure. They definitely offer a different and valuable perspective to our way of working, and I think they’re going home with some new and helpful information as well. I feel very honored to have been able to work with them.”



Capt. Jason Sanderson, bilateral affairs officer for the Kentucky National Guard, agreed.



“This event enhanced our ability to respond for domestic operations and further strengthened the partnership we’ve had with Ecuador since 1996,” Sanderson said. “Our teams in Ecuador and Kentucky are working diligently to leverage whole-of-society relationships and capabilities to facilitate increased interoperability between both nations.”