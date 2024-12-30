Chemical Corps Soldier hones warrior skills through Combatives training on Fort Stewart

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Isaiah Z. Taylor (center) from the 92nd Chemical Company is honing his warrior...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Isaiah Z. Taylor (center) from the 92nd Chemical Company is honing his warrior skills through Combatives training on Fort Stewart, Georgia. He came in third place during the recent base-wide Combatives tournament. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Ga. – A U.S. Army Chemical Corps Soldier is honing his warrior skills through Combatives training on Fort Stewart, Georgia.



Spc. Isaiah Z. Taylor from the 92nd Chemical Company recently came in third place during the base-wide Combatives Tournament.



Taylor participated in a rigorous training program before the tournament.



“I prepared for the Combatives tournament by going to the fight house on 243 Essayons Drive after work leading up to the tournament and taking apart of multiple classes like Jiu Jitsu, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and wrestling, which were taught by experienced instructors,” said Taylor. “I had to compete and win four matches total to secure 3rd place.”



Taylor previously studied Brazilian Jiujitsu and then branched into MAA and boxing.



“I am currently a white belt in Brazilian Jiujitsu,” said Taylor. “It has helped me a great deal since it taught me about dominant positions, how to maneuver while being patient and what to look for in points.”



Taylor said Combatives training helps Soldiers to be successful on the battlefield.



“It helps train lethality and intensity when faced with different situations in a short time. It tests decision-making skills and resiliency when competing against peers,” said Taylor. “It even provides Soldiers a way to stay physically and mentally fit for any mission.”



The Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 92nd Chemical Company is part of the 83rd Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier multifunctional and deployable CBRNE formation.



Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of military operations around the world and domestic authorities across the nation.



“I plan to compete again in the future with the thought process to learn from peers once again and aim for gold,” said Taylor.



Born in Watertown, New York, and raised in Pensacola, Florida, Taylor graduated from Pine Forest High School in Pensacola and joined the U.S. Army at 17.



“My grandfather inspired me to join and possibly make a profession out of the military," said Taylor.



"My most interesting mission has been volunteering for a rotation in South Korea with the 59th Chemical Company, where I got to study more on Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) and how our neighboring company conducted operations,” said Taylor. “I hope to continue promoting throughout my military career while gaining experience and pursuing Mixed Martial Arts.”