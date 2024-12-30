Uniformed Services University Volunteers Honor Fallen Heroes at Arlington National Cemetery

On December 14, a dedicated group of volunteers from the Uniformed Services University (USU) Brigade joined thousands across the country for the annual Wreaths Across America event, a touching tradition of honoring and remembering America’s fallen heroes. The event, which began in 1992 with a simple act of kindness, has since grown into a national movement, placing millions of holiday wreaths at veterans’ gravesites to ensure their legacies endure.



This year, approximately 15 USU faculty, staff, and students united to participate in the event at Arlington National Cemetery, where they placed 160 wreaths on the graves of servicemembers interred there. Coordinated by the university’s Joint Enlisted Association, the day was a profound reminder of the sacrifices made by the men and women who have served our nation.

For Hospital Corpsman First Class Jonathan Shumaker, the event carried deeply personal significance. Among the graves at Arlington is that of Staff Sergeant Mickey L. Jaramillo, a Marine who was Shumaker’s mentor at his first duty station. The opportunity to lay a wreath at Jaramillo’s final resting place was a poignant moment for Shumaker. “Coming to Arlington National Cemetery and attending events like Wreaths Across America has become personal for me over the years because it is where servicemembers who had a tremendous impact on my life are laid to rest,” he shared. “When we read the names and inscriptions on the graves, we learn about the fallen and the impact they had on our Nation. And by laying wreaths on the graves, we honor their sacrifice and ensure their legacy continues to live on.”



The USU volunteers arrived at Arlington early that morning, joining a wave of participants in the brisk December air. They worked from 8 a.m. to noon, distributing wreaths provided by event sponsors through the Wreaths Across America organization. Each wreath placed represented not only a gesture of remembrance but also a commitment to honoring the courage, service, and sacrifice of America’s veterans.



Hospital Apprentice Sergio Medina, a junior enlisted Sailor, found the experience deeply moving. “Taking part in Wreaths Across America was a huge honor for me,” he said. “This special event taught me how important it is to reflect and honor our fallen individuals and ensure their legacies are never to be forgotten. I’m proud to have been a part of this tradition and contribute to honoring their courage and dedication.”



The Joint Enlisted Association at USU, represented this year by members like Shumaker, Fire Control Technician First Class Breanna Fann, and Hospital Corpsman First Class Brian Elvena, has a long history of supporting the annual wreath-laying event. The group’s collective effort highlights their commitment to remembering the past and setting an example for future generations.



Wreaths Across America was officially established in 2007, but its roots go back to a humble gesture in 1992, when Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company, decided to place a surplus of holiday wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery. Inspired by a childhood visit to the cemetery, Worcester’s act of generosity gained widespread attention in 2005, when a photo of wreaths in the snow went viral. Today, the nonprofit organizes wreath-laying ceremonies at over 3,700 locations worldwide, with millions of wreaths placed each year.



The annual December event, now described as the world’s largest veterans’ parade, is a powerful way to “Remember, Honor, Teach”—the organization’s core mission. Through their participation, the USU volunteers embodied the spirit of the event’s mission: to remember the fallen, honor their legacy, and inspire others to do the same.

