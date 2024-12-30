Air Force Wounded Warrior cycles to support fellow wounded Airmen

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Nicole Favuzza, the senior enlisted leader of the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Nicole Favuzza, the senior enlisted leader of the 70th Operations Support Squadron at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, participated in the Air Force Cycling Team’s Memorial to Memorial (M2M) ride starting in Kill Devils Hills, North Carolina and ending in Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 12-15, 2024. Riding alongside more than 200 other cyclists, Favuzza traveled over 340 miles in a span of four days to not only embrace Air Force heritage and promote fitness and recruiting, but support wounded Airmen and Guardians through the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (AFW2). In 2018, Favuzza was diagnosed with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC), a rare cancer with no known cure. After her treatment, Favuzza joined the AFW2 Adaptive Sports Program, where she found a new community of fellow Airmen facing challenges like her. With 2024 being the 3rd annual M2M event, the Air Force Cycling Team and its participants raised more than $40,000 this year to directly support the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Jacob B. Derry) see less | View Image Page

An Air Force Wounded Warrior gave back to her fellow wounded Airmen by cycling from the Wright Brothers Memorial in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, to the Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Virginia Sept. 12-15, 2024.



Senior Master Sgt. Nicole Favuzza, the senior enlisted leader of the 70th Operations Support Squadron at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, participated in the Air Force Cycling Team’s Memorial to Memorial (M2M) ride, alongside more than 200 other cyclists traveling over 340 miles in a span of four days to not only embrace Air Force heritage and promote fitness and recruiting, but support wounded Airmen and Guardians through the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (AFW2).



The AFW2 Program works together with Military & Family Readiness Centers, the Air Force Medical Service, and command teams to provide concentrated non-medical care and support for seriously or very seriously wounded, ill, and injured Airmen and Guardians, caregivers and their families, as they recover and transition back to duty or into civilian life.



“As someone who has personally benefited from this organization, I can tell you that these contributions directly change and improve lives,” said Favuzza.



In 2018, Favuzza was diagnosed with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC), a rare cancer with no known cure. According to the National Organization of Rare Disorders, ACC most commonly develops in the salivary glands or other regions of the head and neck. Symptoms of ACC of the salivary glands may include numbness of the lower lip or other facial areas, nerve impairment causing weakness of certain facial muscles, ongoing pain, or other associated abnormalities.



In response to the shocking news, Favuzza leaned on her training from the Air Force to help persevere through her illness.



“Life has a really funny way of testing us, because at that time I was a Master Resilience Trainer for the Air Force,” said Favuzza. “I spent years teaching others about the importance of resilience, bouncing back after adversity and maintaining a positive outcome no matter what. Of course, then life handed me the ultimate challenge of a cancer diagnosis.”



For Favuzza, it forced her to dig deep and apply the principles she once taught.



“It reminded me that resilience isn’t just a concept, it’s a muscle that we strengthen through real life trials,” stated Favuzza.



To begin the treatment process for her diagnosis, Favuzza underwent a more than 10 hour-long surgery, known as a maxillectomy, to remove the hard and soft palates of her jaw. After surgery, she also went through 30 rounds of radiation therapy as the final stage of her treatment.



During her recovery, Favuzza was directed to meet with an Air Force Wounded Warrior representative, something she was initially hesitant towards.



“I’ll admit, I thought the Air Force was just trying to discharge me,” said Favuzza. “Then they handed me a brochure for Adaptive Sports, and my eyes immediately lit up.”



The Adaptive Sports Program connects recovering Airmen to introductory and competitive adaptive sports opportunities to enhance their recovery and overall quality of life, regardless of visible or invisible wounds. Each sport offers a world class coaching staff, adaptable equipment, virtual training, nutrition plans and active links that connect Airmen to community-based sports programs. In 2019, Favuzza attended her first Adaptive Sports event.



“It was definitely a humbling experience, but it reconnected me with my love of sports,” stated Favuzza. “Over time I realized the [Air Force] Wounded Warrior Program was not a consolation prize, instead it was a community of people just like me with their own battles and trying to find strength in one another.”



While Favuzza connected to a newfound community of those facing challenges like hers, she was further embraced by those closest to her during her diagnosis and treatment.



“My community showed up more than ever throughout my entire process,” said Favuzza. “My husband and I were in the same unit at the time, and our commander gave us everything we needed. My work center, which included those of every military branch as well as DOD civilians, took care of us by priming me with a hard drive full of classic movies, because they knew my pop culture knowledge was terrible, thinking this was the perfect time to get educated. Our leadership even sent a cleaning crew to our house a couple times to help out.”



It was at this time Favuzza recognized the impact the Air Force had reached beyond just her.



“I remember my mom’s reactions to the support her daughter and her daughter’s family was getting,” said Favuzza. “I can’t express how much peace it brought me, having my mom understand that I was in good hands.”



Despite the challenges her diagnosis has brought her, Favuzza appreciates the opportunities that have stemmed from it.



“When I say that cancer has opened up more doors than it has closed, I really couldn’t be more sincere,” stated Favuzza. “Through the Air Force Wounded Warrior program alone, I have met fellow warriors who have become family. I have been coached by Olympians and world champions, and I had the opportunity to travel the world.”



More importantly to Favuzza, she learned not to be defined by her illness.



“I often say ‘I don’t live with cancer, cancer lives with me’,” said Favuzza. “It may sound like a small distinction, but to me it’s a simple reminder that I make my own decisions, I’m in control of my life and my spirit.”



Throughout this experience, Favuzza also found a renewed dedication to serve.



“I am profoundly grateful for the Air Force and their unwavering support, and allowing me to continue my journey even through personal challenges,” stated Favuzza.



While cancer has taught Favuzza a lot about strength and resilience, she feels it has taught her more about the power of community.



“We don’t have to face our battles alone,” said Favuzza. “Whether it’s your family, friends, or a group of fellow cyclists, we are stronger together. This event is more than just a physical challenge,” stated Favuzza. “It’s a testament to the strength and unity of our community.”



With 2024 being the 3rd annual M2M event, the Air Force Cycling Team and its participants raised more than $40,000 this year to directly support the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program.