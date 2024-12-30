Change in Command: 137th Special Operations Wing appoints first female wing commander

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire | U.S. Air Force Col. Shelby Dreyer, 137th Special Operations Wing commander, salutes...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire | U.S. Air Force Col. Shelby Dreyer, 137th Special Operations Wing commander, salutes members of the 137th Special Operations Wing during the change of command ceremony April 5, 2024, at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City. The 137th Special Operations Wing welcomed Dreyer as its 20th commander and first female wing commander, making history as it continues to be at the forefront of the ever-evolving realm of multi-domain conflict. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire) see less | View Image Page

The winds of change rustled through the Oklahoma redbuds at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, when Col. Shelby Dreyer took her place in the 137th Special Operations Wing's history as its first female wing commander, assuming command of more than 1,200 air commandos.



“Being the first isn’t anything new, especially here at the 137th,” said Dreyer. “Firsts are vital for any type of growth. We are problem solvers and proof-of-concept builders, paving the way for others and always answering the call.”



Dreyer comes from a military family. Her father, retired Lt. Gen. Harry “Bud” Wyatt, served for more than 40 years in the Air Force, Air National Guard and ended his military career as the 14th Director for the Air National Guard. She spent her childhood attending events on base at the 138th Fighter Wing in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but never really saw herself joining the military.



“I was very active in the ANG during Shelby’s formative years, and she had great respect and admiration for Guardsmen, but she didn’t show any interest in military service,” Wyatt recalled. “After graduating from college, she surprised me by asking about joining. When I asked her about her sudden interest she said, ‘When I think about the people that I hang around with and the people that you hang around with, I want to be with your people.’”



For Dreyer, interest in joining the Guard started to take shape while she was on scholarship playing basketball in college.



“I had been part of a team since I was in third grade playing basketball, and I saw a lot of my peers finishing school and having a void,” Dreyer reminisced. “I knew firsthand joining the military would be joining a team.”



She was not a starter on her college basketball team. But she made it her mission to go as hard as she could against the first-string and took pride in her role to prepare her team for their opponents.



“I was a center, and my job was to beat up all of the starters and get them ready to go win,” she said. “I didn’t get as much playing time as I wanted, but my role was to prepare, support and help my team get better.”



Dreyer commissioned in the Air National Guard in 2001. Her career includes over 19 years in the intelligence community with both the Army and Air National Guard. She started her military career as an intelligence officer at the 138th Fighter Wing, supporting F-16 Fighting Falcon flying missions. She then transferred to the 114th Fighter Wing, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and later moved with her family back to Oklahoma.



At the 137th Special Operations Wing, she rose through the ranks, becoming commander of the 285th Special Operations Intelligence Squadron, 137 SOW chief of staff, 137th Mission Support Group commander and 137th SOW deputy commander.



“I think that all the Airmen of the 137th should know how much Shelby cares for them and their families, and what that passion will mean for a successful mission transition,” said Wyatt.



When it comes to becoming the first, she acknowledges the importance it holds, especially for others to be able to see themselves in those roles, but wants to be defined by what she has accomplished and by her ability to see needs and create opportunities for her Airmen.



“Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to be a part of a lot of firsts,” Dreyer said. “Setting up the first intelligence directorate back in South Dakota, standing up a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility here at Will Rogers and then building up and becoming the commander of the 285th Intelligence Squadron.”



Dreyer attributes her career trajectory from intelligence officer to wing commander to her willingness to take chances and being more than ready when called upon, but she credits the flexibility of the Guard for allowing her to invest in her favorite job throughout her career — being a stay-at-home-mom to four kids.



“My career took the route that it did because of the flexibility that the Guard can provide,” Dreyer stated. “It allowed me to give 100% in whatever capacity I was serving in while still meeting the needs of my family. I’ve been a drill status Guardsman, full-time deputy director, drill status squadron commander and now a full-time wing commander.”



After tipping off as the 137th SOW’s wing commander during the conversion to a new platform, Dreyer is focused on her people and their preparedness. She wants to eliminate barriers to readiness so that Airmen can focus on their job, health and family. Just like when she played basketball, she is committed to getting her team ready to win.



“Not holding anyone back: That’s my job, and I love it,” said Dreyer.