    Operation Fall Retrieve

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class CALEB CURRAN 

    USCGC BRISTOL BAY

    USCGC BRISTOL BAY assisted in the successful completion of Operation Fall Retrieve on the Great Lakes for the 2024 season. The BRISTOL BAY along with multiple coast guard cutters removes floating lighted aids to navigation from Great Lakes waterways and places ice hulls in crucial navigable channels to facilitate commerce between 8 US States and 2 Canadian provinces ahead of the upcoming hard water season.

    #gocoastguard #workhorseofthelakes

