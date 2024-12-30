USCGC BRISTOL BAY assisted in the successful completion of Operation Fall Retrieve on the Great Lakes for the 2024 season. The BRISTOL BAY along with multiple coast guard cutters removes floating lighted aids to navigation from Great Lakes waterways and places ice hulls in crucial navigable channels to facilitate commerce between 8 US States and 2 Canadian provinces ahead of the upcoming hard water season.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2024 Date Posted: 12.31.2024 10:09 Story ID: 488502 Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US Hometown: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Fall Retrieve, by PO1 CALEB CURRAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.