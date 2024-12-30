ACC Leadership visits SJAFB

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. – Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Dave Wolfe, ACC command chief, along with their spouses Cindy Wilsbach, and Dr. Doniel Wolfe, visited the 4th FW on Dec. 16, 2024, to strengthen the connection between local missions and ACC priorities.



The leadership team toured several key facilities and gained insights into the 4th Fighter Wing’s ongoing initiatives and its critical mission of producing F-15E Airpower for America.



“We’re creating deterrent value, that should be our number one objective,” said Wilsbach. “When I took command of ACC, I said we are going to continue to create dilemmas for our adversaries as the pacing challenge.”



The wing plays a pivotal role in enhancing the U.S. Air Force’s capabilities, particularly through its F-15E Strike Eagle operations, which are integral to projecting combat power and supporting national defense priorities.



After gaining awareness into wing operations, Wilsbach and Wolfe hosted an all-call and emphasized the 4th FW's vital contribution to ACC’s objectives and how our people and teams are the core of what we do.



“ACC’s motto is people first, mission always,” said Wolfe. “What’s important is the foundational things we’re doing to make sure our people have what they need.”



Ms. Cindy and Dr. Doniel got a chance to see that firsthand with an up-close look at the newly upgraded and renovated Military and Family Readiness Center, ensuring the facility is equipped to serve military personnel and their families through thirteen core programs offering workshops, special events and one-on-one counseling.



“If you’re a supervisor or a commander, one of your sacred duties is to take care of the Airmen that work for you, and that includes their families,” said Wilsbach. “We need to have quality of service and quality of life so the individual Airman and their family can do the mission.”



A highlight of the visit was when Ms. Cindy and Dr. Doniel got to meet Toby Wan Kenobi, a therapy dog in training for the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office. ​Therapy dogs can be utilized in crisis intervention to help ​reduce stress and anxiety. ​Individuals who have experienced sexual violence may not be in a place to receive human touch or affection (such as hugs), but receiving a sense of safety and unconditional affection from a therapy dog is something that is non-threatening and resonates with many people.



The visit served as an opportunity for ACC’s top leaders to recognize outstanding performers, and share the command’s mission, vision and priorities with service members and civilians across the 4th FW.

