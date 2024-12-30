Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th munitions flight keeps mission locked and loaded

    386th EMXS munitions flight keeps mission locked and loaded

    Photo By Senior Airman Julian Atkins | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron...... read more read more

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.31.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY– The 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron munitions flight plays a vital role in ensuring mission success by managing, maintaining, and storing munitions for the installation, forward operating bases and coalition partners.

    With a team of 20 Airmen from five stateside installations, they handle a wide range of responsibilities critical to operations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    “We’re responsible for the serviceability, maintenance, inspection, and storage of all assets not currently in use by the required users,” said the 386th EMXS munitions flight chief. “This includes over 3,000 line items. The total stockpile is valued at approximately $93 million.”

    The munitions flight provides 24-hour support to 22 custody accounts across three locations, including providing small arms ammunition for forward deployers. In addition to U.S. support, they also support our various coalition partners on base.

    “We oversee everything from small arms ammunition to precision-guided munitions and conduct regular inventory checks to ensure quantities match our accountability system and verify the quality of asset containers,” the flight chief explained. “These checks are essential to maintaining readiness and ensuring proper storage conditions.”

    By ensuring munitions are available and ready anytime they are needed, the 386th EMXS munitions flight’s efforts are critical in supporting operations and executing the mission.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 05:37
    Story ID: 488486
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th munitions flight keeps mission locked and loaded, by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    386th EMXS munitions flight keeps mission locked and loaded
    386th EMXS munitions flight keeps mission locked and loaded
    386th EMXS munitions flight keeps mission locked and loaded
    386th EMXS munitions flight keeps mission locked and loaded
    386th EMXS munitions flight keeps mission locked and loaded
    386th EMXS munitions flight keeps mission locked and loaded
    386th EMXS munitions flight keeps mission locked and loaded
    386th EMXS munitions flight keeps mission locked and loaded
    386th EMXS munitions flight keeps mission locked and loaded
    386th EMXS munitions flight keeps mission locked and loaded
    386th EMXS munitions flight keeps mission locked and loaded

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download