U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY– The 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron munitions flight plays a vital role in ensuring mission success by managing, maintaining, and storing munitions for the installation, forward operating bases and coalition partners.



With a team of 20 Airmen from five stateside installations, they handle a wide range of responsibilities critical to operations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



“We’re responsible for the serviceability, maintenance, inspection, and storage of all assets not currently in use by the required users,” said the 386th EMXS munitions flight chief. “This includes over 3,000 line items. The total stockpile is valued at approximately $93 million.”



The munitions flight provides 24-hour support to 22 custody accounts across three locations, including providing small arms ammunition for forward deployers. In addition to U.S. support, they also support our various coalition partners on base.



“We oversee everything from small arms ammunition to precision-guided munitions and conduct regular inventory checks to ensure quantities match our accountability system and verify the quality of asset containers,” the flight chief explained. “These checks are essential to maintaining readiness and ensuring proper storage conditions.”



By ensuring munitions are available and ready anytime they are needed, the 386th EMXS munitions flight’s efforts are critical in supporting operations and executing the mission.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2024 Date Posted: 12.31.2024 05:37 Story ID: 488486 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 386th munitions flight keeps mission locked and loaded, by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.