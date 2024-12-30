2nd Term Sailors

Many Sailors’ naval careers are diverse, often reporting to new ship platforms with unprecedented challenges and a foreign atmosphere compared to prior sea commands. However, many Sailors get the opportunity to return to the ship where it all started, and our ship is home to many of these Sailors. Truman Sailors onboard for a second tour, now in increased leadership positions, are greeted by a ship that has evolved immensely over the past few decades. The changes aboard Truman exemplify changes within the Navy and the military writ large, reflecting advancements in technology, policy shifts, and a visible increase in the diversity, equality, and inclusivity of the crew here today.



“It feels like déjà vu coming back to Truman; a lot has changed, but a lot has remained the same,” said Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Derrick Smith, who previously served on Truman in 2014 for his post-A-school tour.



One of the most noticeable changes across the fleet is accessible Wi-Fi. A decade ago, access to the internet while at sea was limited in bandwidth and accessibility to the entire crew. Today, more and more U.S. Navy ships have recreational Wi-Fi access located in spaces throughout the ship where Sailors can unwind, recharge, and connect with loved ones in real-time. This connectivity reduces the sense of isolation that long deployments bring and proactively gets after the reciprocal mental health challenges prevalent among Sailors and families due to loss of communication between them while underway.



“When I was here originally, there was no Wi-Fi, and there weren’t many gaming consoles,” said Chief Warrant Officer Two Daniel Rivera, Truman’s Aircraft Launch and Recovery Maintenance Officer. “We played cards and Monopoly – and worked out a lot – and the gyms weren’t nearly as nice and equipped as they are now.”



Rivera’s first tour aboard Truman was from 2008 to 2013 as an Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Equipment (ABE) Seaman. He departed as a 2nd Class Petty Officer after years of physically demanding hard work, long hours, and unmatched determination on the flight deck.



As the years passed, the composition of the crew changed, reflecting broader societal shifts due to policy reform from the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” to the authorization of women to serve in all military rates. Our ship and Navy are now more diverse and representative of America, from sea to shining sea.



The diversity of the varied backgrounds and perspectives of Sailors foster an environment of mutual dignity, respect, and collaboration.



“The culture aboard the Truman now is definitely very blended,” said Smith. “All the different organizations make it feel family-oriented, which is a change from how things used to be on my first tour.”



The stereotypical mold of a service member has also evolved. Gone is the rugged, hyper-masculine, and robotically tough persona that discouraged vulnerability that once represented the American military. Today, the military reflects the values and diversity of modern society. There is a greater emphasis on mental health and well-being, with more resources allocated and available to supporting Sailors. Leadership training now includes emotional intelligence and cultural competence components, preparing leaders to manage diverse teams effectively.

“We don’t all fit in the typical military appearance anymore. It’s a lot more diverse,” said Rivera.



For those like Rivera and Smith returning for leadership roles, these changes bring both challenges and opportunities. Leaders must adapt and leverage new technologies to enhance operational efficiency and communication. They face the task of fostering an inclusive environment where all Sailors feel valued and respected.



“The biggest change I’ve seen since returning is the leadership styles,” said Smith. “My first tour – it was much stricter – Navy instructions have changed, and things have become a little more relaxed and more oriented to helping Sailors succeed and grow.”



The transformation of Truman over the past decade is a microcosm of the broader changes within the Navy and Department of Defense, and Truman today is a testament to the Navy’s commitment to progress. Returning Truman Sailors underscore the importance of embracing change and recognizing the value of diversity, equality, and inclusion in building a stronger and more resilient Navy.



As technology evolves and societal norms shift, the military will adapt, ensuring that it remains a strong and dynamic fighting force that attracts and retains top talent. Truman will undoubtedly lead the way there.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2024 Date Posted: 12.31.2024 04:21 Story ID: 488485