Innovation, Community Wellness, Refining a Culture of Excellence Define NAVFAC EURAFCENT ESG Offsite

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) Executive Steering Group (ESG) held their annual offsite in Sabaudia, Italy, Dec. 2 – 6, 2024, to discuss key priorities and key objectives for the coming years.



Offsite events allow senior leaders to step away from daily operations, reflect on broader organizational goals, align strategic decisions, and build stronger coalitions. This year’s three-day meeting focused on fostering interpersonal relations, encouraging candid discussions, and building on the previous year's success.



“Last year, I challenged you to know your A-B-Cs: Always Be Closing,” Capt. Rafael Miranda, NAVFAC EURAFCENT commanding officer, said. “You, the leaders around this table, accepted this challenge, resulting in us receiving Best in Type. This week, let’s continue to build on that success. The culture of excellence within our organization starts with the ESG.”



NAVFAC EURAFCENT was recognized as the Best of Type award winner for fiscal year 2024 outside the continental United States Facilities Engineering Commands. This award recognized NAVFAC EURAFCENT’s sustained superior performance in key areas.



The ESG is a high-level group of senior executives responsible for providing strategic guidance and oversight of major initiatives and projects. Their role is to ensure these projects align with organizational goals, remain within budget, and achieve desired outcomes by making key decisions and managing potential risks throughout the project lifecycle.



“Let’s have a bias for action,” Miranda said. “As we move forward, we should strive to make progress, presenting new topics, taking action, and pushing our initiatives forward.”



During the offsite, each ESG member highlighted their divisions' work and emphasized the importance of work-life balance and stress management. One way members ensured personal wellness was by starting the day with Personal Energy Management: an hour of yoga to help participants center themselves before diving into the day’s discussions.



“We started each day with an investment in our team members before their investment in the command,” Brian Ciaravino, NAVFAC EURAFCENT’s business director, said. “As leaders, we need to set the example for personal wellness. For example, while there are certainly occasions where we need to work late, if we do that on a daily basis, we’re setting a bad example and quite frankly, disincentivizing many personnel from every wanting to move into our position.”



A major theme throughout the offsite was innovation. ESG members discussed overcoming barriers to progress, using critical thinking to address challenges, and finding creative solutions.



“It was great to hear all of the meaningful discussions and conversations this week,” Miranda said. “Our breakout sessions, particularly on innovation, highlighted our ability to apply critical thinking with a touch of risk acceptance. The trick now is to embrace that concept not just this week but moving forward into 2025.”



The importance of supporting the fleet was also central to all the discussions, whether discussing financial management, safety, or filling vacancies across the FEC.



“We need to ask ourselves how fast can we deliver. Speed matters,” Capt. Andy Olsen, NAVFAC EURAFCENT operations officer, said. “It is essential that we are continuously improving our performance as a SYSCOM [systems command] for the benefit of the Fleet, fighter, and family.”



As part of their offsite activities, the ESG visited the Sicily-Rome American Cemetary and Memorial in Nettuno, Italy, where they participated in an evening colors ceremony, laid a wreath, and reflected on the sacrifices of the 7,861 Americans buried there, as well as the 3,095 still missing in action.



They also visited the Piana Delle Orme Museum Park in Borgo Faiti, where they were given a tour of exhibits detailing Italy’s role in World War II, from the declaration of war in 1940 to the Liberation of Rome in 1944.



"It was pretty moving to take down the flag,” Catherine Grey, data hub and system director, NAVFAC EURAFCENT, Public Works directorate, said. “It made me think of a family member who served. I feel even more inspired by him and all those who served. This was a powerful connection to that part of history.”



Grey, a part of the 2024 the Leadership Development Program (LDP), attended to see how the ESG works. LDP, a competitive program designed to provide deliberate development through progressive learning opportunities, is one of the many leadership program opportunities within NAVFAC to support developmental opportunities for its future civilian senior leaders.



“It was good to be at the table and hear about the different topics I do not get the opportunity to deal with,” Grey, said. “The discussions reframed my thoughts on programs. It was nice to hear and to be able to have those personal moments with ESG members to learn more about the programs they manage.”



Offsites like these provide leaders the time and space to shift from daily operational demands and focus on long-term strategic priorities. The event not only reinforced the importance of unity and purpose but also set the foundation for future collaborative efforts.



“Thank you for being here this week,” Miranda said during his closing remarks. “We had a very powerful agenda. Now, the challenge is to see how quickly we can close out our actions – legally, lawfully, and within the rules. Let’s continue to make progress and remember our A-B-Cs.”



