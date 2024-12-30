The 1st Armored Division upholds tradition during annual Torch Week celebrations

Photo By Pfc. Dominic Atlas | Maj. Gen. Curtis D. Taylor, commanding general of the 1st Armored Division and Fort...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Dominic Atlas | Maj. Gen. Curtis D. Taylor, commanding general of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, and Command Sgt. Maj. James L. Light, senior enlisted advisor of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, lead the formation during a division-wide run to officially kick off Torch Week 2024 on Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 4, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dominic Atlas) Nearly 18,000 U.S. Army Soldiers participated in the run to commemorate the 82nd Anniversary of the 1st Armored Division's participation in Operation Torch, the Allied invasion into North Africa during World War II. Torch Week is also a celebration of the rich legacy of the 1st Armored Division, and it honors the past and present Iron Soldiers of its storied history. see less | View Image Page

Celebrating the legacy of the 1st Armored Division, and what it means to be an Iron Soldier drives the tradition of Torch Week held from Nov 4-8.



Every November, over 18,000 Soldiers across the 1st Armored Division come together to commemorate Operation Torch, the 1st Armored Division's first contact with an enemy during the Allied invasion of North Africa in World War II. It was also the first mass involvement of U.S. troops in the European–North African Theater.



The first day of Torch Week began on an early and chilly morning. Six brigades full of Iron Soldiers are ignited with pride and camaraderie as they embark on the first Division run in over two years across Fort Bliss.



Racing across the West Texas installation, Soldiers steeled with an Iron attitude and determination to cross the finish line gaze upon legions of heavy armored vehicles arranged around the road with the staggering sound of ballistic fires in the distance.



Traversing the intersection of Anzio Way and Sergeant Major Boulevard, Soldiers were met with a barrage of water similar to the nerve-wracking crossing of the Rubicon that Old Ironsides made by landing on the North African coastline on November 8th, 1942.



Smoke filled the street as the sound of simulated artillery blasts through the air to signify what Iron Soldiers encountered as they launched their assault during the Battle of Kasserine.



Emerging from the mist, a wave of Iron Soldiers is embraced by the sound of the Iron Soldiers March as a glimmer of hope to overcome adversity and strive for the finish line.



“Torch Week is really about being able to show your strength, show your speed, and show your peers who you are, what you can become, and what you can achieve together,” said Spc. Rashad Guess, a human resources specialist assigned to the 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion.



Torch Week features a diverse range of challenging events designed to assess teams' ability to work together, test their physical stamina, and their resilience.



Through a mix of high-intensity sports and combat-themed competitions, participants are pushed to their limits, testing both their teamwork and individual endurance in demanding, fast-paced scenarios.



“These events allow you to prioritize camaraderie and being able to achieve that goal that is really hard to achieve,” Guess said. "Whether it’s versing other teams or going against your own. Through this, you get an understanding of what your team's flaws are and what your strengths are.”



Soldiers attentively listened as the 1st Armored Division commander gave his opening speech of the final day of Torch Week as rain poured down on the division parade field.



“You are America's Tank Division, you are the most lethal fighting force in the world, and I’m proud to serve with you,” said Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Commander, proudly across the formation.



Following his remarks, hundreds of Soldiers banded together arm in arm with members from their respective brigade to pull a 64-ton M1A2 Abrams tank, a symbol of the 1st Armored Division, across the 15-yard finish line.



Torch Week concluded with the Commanders Cup competition, where each brigade provided a team to compete to see who’s the best in the division.



Each brigade must achieve a record time during the competition to be awarded the Commanders Cup, the trophy for being the most knowledgeable on 1AD history and being the best team.



The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team was presented the Torch Week 2024 Commanders Cup.



Once the ceremony was over, the 1st Armored Division commander addressed his Soldiers one last time and exclaimed that "this is your division, this is your legacy."