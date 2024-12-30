Shoot Your Shot – MCBH Hosts First Quarter Intramural Competition

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – As the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Pacific (MCMCP) approaches, Marines and local law enforcement gathered at MCBH’s Crater Range to put their skills to the test. Staff from Pu’uloa Range Training Facility created three rifle courses, three pistol courses, a team pistol course, and a team rifle course to assess marksmanship and agility in the first quarter intramural competition, MCBH, Dec. 10-12, 2024.



The week started with rifle zeroing, ensuring shooters’ point of aim and point of impact were aligned. Our Marines were equipped with a mix of M16A4 rifles, M4A1 carbines, and the M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle. With their optics dialed in, shooters were ready to start the competition.



On the morning of Dec. 11, shooters participated in a mixture of precision rifle, action rifle, action pistol, and precision pistol courses. Marines’ marksman ship abilities were put to the test, running between shooting positions to engage different targets.



The second day of the competition consisted of team rifle and pistol stages. Teams were given a limited amount of time and ammunition to plan and strategize their approach for engaging an array of targets. Building an engagement plan challenged each team to maximize their ammunition allotment while optimizing each shooter’s individual skills.



For the final day of the competition, shooters competed in the final action rifle and pistol stages. These stages offered competitors a chance to stand out and improve their score.



Marines who earned first, second, or third place will receive ten, five, or two points respectively. Once shooters earn 30 points in one of the four categories, they will earn distinguished marksmanship badges. This January, Marines will be taking their skills learned and honed throughout this competition to the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition – Pacific where the Marine Corps Shooting Team will develop the challenges and courses of fire.

