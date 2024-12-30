Staying behind but far from forgotten, Soldiers partake in HBL activities

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – While thousands of Soldier-trainees vacated the installation during Holiday Block Leave (HBL), hundreds of others opted to stay behind. Their reasons for not leaving varied, but the intended outcome of leadership has remained constant: ensure each of them is taken care of.



A massive annual undertaking, the attention initially focuses on the logistics of safely transporting Soldiers to (and from) their HBL destinations. Meanwhile, numerous Fort Eisenhower staff, cadre, and community partners stay behind to provide Soldier-trainees with activities and outings (most at no cost to them).



“We are their Army family, and the fact that they chose not to leave for whatever reason, we want them to relax and have a good time,” said 25th Regimental Command Sgt. Maj. Linwood E. Barrett.



Soldiers enrolled in the Signal or Cyber School who stay behind are temporarily assigned to Foxtrot Company, 369th Signal Battalion, for the duration of HBL. Each of them will have – or have had – opportunities to participate in numerous activities including trips to Atlanta, archery, axe throwing, several dinners hosted by community partners, paintball, indoor rock climbing, golf (complete with lessons), and more. Some Soldier-trainees opted to give back to their military family by donating blood through a blood drive hosted by Fort Eisenhower’s Armed Services Blood Program.



In previous years, an average 100 Soldier-trainees chose not to leave the area. This year, that number increased to about 160. Having been overcapacity on each event thus far, 1st Lt. Thomas Walsh, F Company’s assistant executive officer, said it has been a logistical challenge, but nothing the cadre can’t – nor doesn’t want – to handle.



“The good thing is we’ve upscaled everything that we can, and we’re rotating them through the sign-ups, so everyone gets the opportunity to go to multiple events … this gives us room to grow for next year, and we’ll be able to continue to expand operations,” Walsh said. “Sure, it’s a heavier lift, but if we get more trainees, then we can provide a better time for more people.”



And despite the number staying behind relatively high, the company’s first sergeant said that she made certain it was made clear to all Soldier-trainees traveling that if they felt the need to return early for any reason, they knew that they could.



“We will receive them back, we won’t ask any questions … if you need to come ‘home’ for any reason, you call,” said 1st Sgt. Ashley Meadows, F Co., 369th Sig. Bn. “That’s one of the reasons we have a plethora of cadre … just in case we do have an uptick in what we already have, we’re able to facilitate that as well.”



Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hatch, C Company, 401st Cyber Battalion, is one of several cadre who stayed behind to help with HBL so others could go home and/or spend time with their families – something he was afforded the time to do last year. For Hatch, an electronic warfare specialist (17E) instructor, the time he has spent attending events and interacting with the Soldiers has been time well-spent.



“Honestly, being able to see the joy on their faces and not having them just sitting in the barracks, that’s the big thing,” Hatch said. “This is a good chance for them to make a new family here – brothers and sisters, all in green.”



It also serves as a chance for Soldiers from different backgrounds to come together and bond in ways that may benefit them later in their careers.



“This affords them the opportunity to develop relationships with Soldiers outside their [military occupational specialty], and I think it’s very valuable for them,” Walsh said.



As someone who vividly recalls being a Soldier-in-training and whose drill sergeants’ names and faces are still fresh in his mind, Barrett said he hopes that his presence at some of the HBL events sends a positive message.



“I hope they take away the fact that this is an Army family, and that the Army has unique ways to try to build teams and build bonds that will last a lifetime, and this is one of them.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2024 Date Posted: 12.30.2024 14:50 Story ID: 488456 Location: FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staying behind but far from forgotten, Soldiers partake in HBL activities, by Laura Levering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.