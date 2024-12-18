Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Arab, Alabama

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Cpl. Waymon Slaten, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred Jan. 13 at Gilliam Springs Cemetery, Arab, Alabama. Arab Heritage Memorial Chapel will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Arab, Slaten was a member of B Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Sept. 1, 1950, at age 18, after his unit engaged in battle with the enemy on Hill 209, west of Yongsan, South Korea. The Army issued a presumptive finding of death for him of Dec. 31, 1953.



Slaten was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Aug. 14, 2024, after his remains were exhumed in May 2021 from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu - also known as the Punchbowl – for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Cpl. Slaten, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/3979252/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-slaten-w/



Media interested in covering the funeral/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490 or Arab Heritage Memorial Chapel, 256-586-4100.



