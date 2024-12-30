Greentails recognized with Power Award

The Air and Space Forces Association recognized the 321st Missile Squadron with the 2024 Gen. Thomas S. Power Outstanding Missile Crew Award on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming in May 2024.

The award recognizes 1st Lt. Alex Tarbet and 1st Lt. Patrick Finan, 321 MS combat crew, as the best missile combat crew in the Air Force.

“It is a humbling experience,” Finan said. “We couldn’t have done it without our peers’ and leaderships’ support. In the end, it's just confirmation that we were surrounding ourselves with a network of amazing people and improving ourselves along the way.”

AFA recognizes the best missile combat crew in Air Force Global Strike Command annually with this award. General Power was commander-in-chief of Strategic Air Command from 1957 to 1964. He was the father of SAC's intercontinental ballistic missile force and was directly involved in the planning and deployment of the Atlas, Titan and Minuteman ICBMs.

In the last year, Finan and Tarbet distinguished themselves through their dedication to the mission leading to the development and implementation of a new flight deployment construct and missile procedures training schedule, their leadership while completing five nuclear communications tests over four platforms, winning the Linhard trophy for Best Operations Crew and the McMahon Trophy for Best Weapon System Crew.

“I believe winning the award was an amazing achievement, but it was a lot of hard work to get here. I believe it was the culmination of teamwork, dedication, and a great support system,” Finan said. “It feels great to have won the award in the name of the 321st Missile Squadron. If not for them, I would not have had the opportunity to be in this position.”

As a combat crew, they understand the level of responsibility given to them as missileers, and they appreciate the honor of recognition for their efforts.

“It’s been a tremendous honor to be recognized and I’m so glad I can bring some positive attention and recognition to our squadron and wing after they have given so much to me,” said Tarbet. “The camaraderie is unmatched and all the knowledge and experience I have gained are priceless. We have had the privilege of bringing pride to our squadron and discovering new processes for the unit through our scheduling work as well as Global Strike Challenge, and through it all, we’ve learned a lot of lessons we’ve been able to share with the unit and created memories that will last a lifetime.”

