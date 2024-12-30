Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Great Lakes Sailor Named Navy Recruiting Command’s DLCPO of the Year

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2024

    Story by Anna Jefferson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes

    WASHINGTON, D.C. - Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes Sailor, Chief Navy Counselor Kade Henderson visited Washington D.C. for Navy Recruiting Command’s (NRC) Recruiter of the Year week celebration during the week of December 9th through the 14th. NCC Henderson was named NRC’s Division Leading Chief Petty Officer (DLCPO) for fiscal year 2024.

    Some of the activities included visiting the pentagon, commissioning the strike group, attending the Recruiter of the Year award ceremony and taking part in the Army-Navy game.

    “The best part of the week was meeting some of the best Sailors from across the nation,” NCC Henderson said. “All of the winners had positive mentalities and were team players in every aspect.”

