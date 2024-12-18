Bathymetric survey conducted on Red River of the North

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineer Research and Development Center survey crews...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineer Research and Development Center survey crews have navigated through hundreds of river miles and woody debris gathering crucial data points along the river’s course for future planning studies. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineer Research and Development Center survey crews have navigated through hundreds of river miles and woody debris gathering crucial data points along the river’s course for future planning studies.



Through a cooperative effort with the North Dakota Department of Water Resources, the project, known as the Red River of the North Bathymetric Study, involved the St. Paul District team of ERDC gathering 444 river miles of bathymetry data on the main stem channel for the Bois de Sioux and Red River of the North from White Rock Dam to the Canadian border.



“The Department of Water Resources and State Water Commission is proud to help sponsor the bathymetric data collection project in partnership with the Corps of Engineers,” said the Department of Water Resources Director Andrea Travnicek. “The Red River of the North is a complicated system with a long history of flood-related challenges. With the availability of this data supporting future decision-making and prediction processes, we’re improving on our resilience to future flood impacts.”



In May, an amended partnership agreement was executed between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the DWR. The amended total project cost is $485,000, with the state of North Dakota and the federal government evenly splitting the amount.



The data collection started May 2024 and spanned 10 weeks. The information will be combined with existing Light Detection and Ranging data adjacent to the project to provide a seamless elevation data set. Multiple survey boats and crews were required to complete the work in a single field season, which was approximately 60 workdays (plus travel days).



“Gathering a large data set in these challenging conditions allows us to understand the river’s current state with unprecedented detail, offering a stark comparison to conditions just a decade ago,” said Karla Sparks, program manager with the St. Paul District. “This wealth of data not only enhances our ability to predict and manage future flood events but also underscores the evolving dynamics of our natural environments.”



The bathymetry study, conducted under the Corps of Engineers’ Planning Assistance to States program, helps provide consistent data along the mainstem of the Red River of the North, one of the most flood-prone basins in the state. The data collected through this effort is crucial for water managers to compare data from pre- and post-surveys to assess changes accurately and inform hydraulics and hydrology modeling, levee protection, and future flood risk reduction efforts.



Geographic information specialists will now evaluate the data and develop several products releasable to state and federal partners, as well as the public. The final product is targeted for release by December 2024 to ensure meticulous data collection and analysis within the specified timeframe.



“We were able to spend some time in the field and on the water with the Corps’ team – seeing the challenging river conditions they had to work through,” said Mike Hall, Silver Jackets Program Coordinator with the DWR. “Lots of floating debris and log jams presented a number of complications, including sometimes difficult navigation, but they got the job done. We’re grateful for their efforts, and excited for the results.”