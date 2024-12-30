S4S establishes strategic vision after first year of successes

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman | The U.S. Space Forces - Space official flag is unveiled during the S4S formal...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman | The U.S. Space Forces - Space official flag is unveiled during the S4S formal activation ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024. S4S was officially established Dec. 6, 2023, when Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall redesignated Space Operations Command-West as S4S, a U.S. Space Force Component Field Command directly subordinate to the Chief of Space Operations for execution of the Secretary of the Air Force’s responsibilities under Title 10, U.S. Code for Service-specific administration and support functions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman) see less | View Image Page

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- On Dec. 6, 2023, U.S. Space Forces – Space stood up as the Space Force Service Component to U.S. Space Command.



The activation of S4S was part of U.S. Space Force’s plan to normalize the presentation of space forces across combatant commands and most efficiently meet the challenges presented by the dynamic national security environment and the return to great power competition.



“It is the Service Component that writes tactics, builds CONOPs, and gains and maintains space superiority,” said Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman. “Guardians are warfighters, not simply force providers.”



Building out these tactics, concepts and plans that enable the Space Force to gain and maintain space superiority takes time and effort, but the women and men of S4S have embraced the challenge.



“S4S harnesses the collective expertise of our military, civilians, and contractors to meet our warfighters’ needs, as well as protect U.S. and Allied interests,” said Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, S4S commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component commander. “We have grown, evolved, and achieved remarkable success over the past year because of your efforts.”



One example of the “remarkable success” the command has achieved is through the codifying of the inaugural Joint Space Operations Plan.



“The JSOP was built to conduct globally integrated operations across all domains,” said Lt. Col. Laurel Jodice, S4S Operational Planning director. “This is our plan for how we will protect against enemy actions and aggression in space; defend critical U.S., allied, partner, and commercial space capabilities; and deliver space capabilities and effects in coordination with national agencies, the Joint Force, allies, and partners.”



This theme of “Protect – Defend – Deliver” is central to all S4S activities, but through Schiess’s role as the CJFSCC, the command also serves as a connection point with inter-agency organizations, commercial mission partners, and coalition partners.



A major milestone this year has been the expansion of the Department of Defense’s Operation OLYMPIC DEFENDER, which optimizes space operations, improves mission assurance and enhances collective resilience alongside participating nations.



Originally, allied participation in OOD was limited to Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. However, in September of this year, New Zealand announced their intent to join, with both France and Germany officially joining right after in October through formal accession ceremonies.



As the lead space operations integrators, it is the responsibility of S4S to ensure these new partners are meaningfully included in command processes.



“On 30 October, S4S conducted its first all-partners operations and intelligence brief,” said Jared Renne, S4S Strategic Engagements Division chief. “Insights gained and operations coordinated via this forum will posture the U.S. space apparatus to meet and overcome challenges posed in space by our adversaries and competitors, while achieving the intent of Operation Olympic Defender on behalf of the U.S. and our allies.”



Beyond coalition partner expansion, S4S has also been expanding its network of commercial mission partners and adjusting the support given by operations in order to make these partnerships more meaningful and impactful.



“The Commercial Integration Cell operations team at the CSpOC has reinvigorated efforts to operationalize the CIC capability moving it beyond the experimental concept from which it originated,” said Australian Royal Air Force Group Captain Julien Greening, Combined Space Operations Center deputy director. “The CIC operations team has grown to seven full-time military personnel including U.S. Navy joint members and a Royal Canadian Air Force exchange officer. This diverse operations team has worked to develop relationships with Commercial Mission Partners through collaborative engagements.”



This team helps to support an expanding network of 15 companies that enable real-time information flow at the top-secret level to help U.S. Space Command respond to space events and improve Space Domain Awareness.



Although a huge undertaking, these efforts to ‘Protect, Defend, Deliver and Connect’ are just scratching the surface of all S4S has accomplished in the command’s first year.



In a message to the force, Schiess outlined several other accomplishments including the first-ever OOD Space Domain Awareness Concept of Operations, support to a variety of inter-agency, joint, commercial and coalition led exercises, the implementation of a combined National Space Defense Center and Combined Space Operations Center Master Space Plan, the monitoring of a 320% uptick in missile activity with 100% validation for all missile warning events, and the demonstration of new Navigation Warfare techniques to support force protection for U.S. and Allied forces.

Schiess also expressed a desire to continue the momentum of this first year into the future through the implementation of a strategic vision and vision statement.



Strategic Vision: S4S is optimized to conduct global mission operations in Great Power Competition, possessing the partnerships, capabilities & authorities to provide dynamic, resolute support and assured space superiority to the Joint Force across multiple theaters of operation and the ability to ensure our freedom to operate in the space domain in defense of the Nation, as well as our Allies and partners.



Vision Statement: Assured global space effects anytime, anywhere, while denying our adversaries the same.



The strategic vision and vision statement serve as “guiding principles that provide purpose, foresight, and direction” said Schiess. This, along with the Guardian values and ideal posture S4S to continue to be a leader in integrating and innovating for operational success in the space domain.



“This vision represents the command’s deliberate purpose in Great Power Competition, which presents unprecedented challenges in our Nation’s history,” said Schiess. “But it is the personnel assigned to S4S that continue to be the driving force behind our accomplishments. It is an honor to serve alongside so many dedicated, remarkable individuals.”