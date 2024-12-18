Army Journals modernization reaches pinnacle with latest product

THE ARMY UNIVERSITY, FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — It’s been just over a year since the Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George introduced the Harding Project to challenge renewed importance of professional writing and discourse across the Army.



The Army has responded with nearly 50 percent more articles than previous years streaming into Army University Press for publication consideration.



Writing and publishing is only a piece of the CSA and Harding Project's intent.



The Harding Project’s latest development, the Line of Departure website, launched Oct. 11, 2024, is another tactic in a full-circle Army profession overhaul.



Senior leaders CSA George, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer and Gen. Gary Brito, Commanding General, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command explained the importance of building expertise across the force from the voices of its people, and the role Line of Departure plays.



"The best solutions come from Soldiers in the field," a tri-signed letter on the new website said. "To tap into this expertise across the total Army, we're launching Line of Departure."



Line of Departure has modernized access and useability of Army professional publications, no longer leaving the force reliant on coffee table copies and files illegible anywhere but the office.



Line of Departure is a single stop for military professionals, scholars and enthusiasts to engage with all Army branch journal materials on any device, from any location, in any format.



Mobile optimization makes all the articles and discussion available from any screen.



Prefer to listen to the top articles from the Army’s Soldiers and civilian professionals? Line of Departure features audio versions of all publications.



Managed by an Army University Press team, Line of Departure will not replace Army journals’ websites or publications, rather it will extend their influence to new audiences. It allows viewers exposure to content they may not normally seek out.



The daily updates will add to the variety of content available.



"The combined effort and collaboration with all the Army's branch journals has been incredible,” Col. Todd Schmidt, Director, Army University Press said. “With special thanks to all our branch leaders and editing teams, for the first time, Soldiers can access, read, listen to, learn from and share articles from all the branch journals from one single-access point that is web-first, mobile-friendly, and current."



The high accessibility of Line of Departure creates more opportunities for units to integrate professional development and discussion into their battle rhythms, another key component of Harding Project’s transformation of the of Army profession.



Optimized search technology allows topics of interest to be easily found across all Army publications.



To compliment the Line of Departure, AUP worked closely with the Harding Project to produce and publish a Special Edition of Military Review dedicated to professional writing, which is featured on the website.



Additionally, AUP, in collaboration with Weimer, developed the “Muddy Boots” Forum for NCOs, also featured on the website.



Visit the Line of Departure website for more information: https://www.lineofdeparture.army.mil/.

