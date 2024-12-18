Vinson’s Knockout Holiday Hobby

PHILIPPINE SEA – In the anchor windlass of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), a punching bag sways – not from the rolling waters of the Philippine Sea, but from fists connecting leather to leather, their rhythmic thudding simultaneously pushing away the ever-present hum of the ship.

A right hook. A left jab.

The punching bag rocks as sweat drips onto the red painted floor. Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jair Murguia breathes heavily and switches his stance, then fakes a right hook and throws a right upper cut.

Sailors begin to fill the anchor windlass as the boom-bap cadence of Hip Hop energizes the scene.

Vinson is deployed in the 7th Fleet area of operations – and while some Sailors are boxing up holiday gifts for their loved ones back home, the members of the Gold Eagle Boxing Club (GEBC) are doing a different kind of boxing.

GEBC started with Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Michael Causey, who arrived aboard the ship with a plan to bring the gift boxing into the lives of more Sailors. With its relatively low need for space and equipment, boxing is a more feasible candidate for recreational fun aboard Vinson, especially when compared to other sports.

Now sponsored by the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) team, the Gold Eagle Boxing Club has a punching bag and more than 10 pairs of gloves and pad sets for Sailors to use. They fill the anchor windlass every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday like clockwork.

“I go to get activity in and blow steam off,” said Murguia. “It’s good to keep going and be active out here.”

Murguia started boxing with a friend in San Diego, so when he heard about boxing on Vinson, he was ready to try it out. After his work days, the pink hand wraps and boxing gloves are put on.

“To start, you just need to have heart and everything else will follow,” said Causey. “I highly encourage coming out for the class, especially for those who have never boxed before. It’s the perfect opportunity to learn the fundamentals of boxing for free.”

Experience levels vary among club members, but Causey has assigned four coaches to help with training. Some of the coaches have competed professionally or had prior experience from the Navy Boxing Team.

“We go over the fundamentals of boxing footwork, jab and head movement,” said Causey. “We do partner drills practicing on different combinations both defensively and offensively. We also do conditioning like pro fighters would do to stay in shape to give Sailors the best workout.”

Causey’s voice carries across the room, explaining to Sailors each part of the drills he takes them through. Like a good teacher, he makes sure any questions are answered before allowing them to drill together under his watchful eye. He is quick to correct in a constructive way and quick to praise openly.

The class is easy to follow according to newcomers like Electronics Technician 3rd Class Valentina Molina, who found out about GEBC during Rim of the Pacific Exercise 2024 and has been attending ever since.

“Combat sports are my life,” said Molina. “I've practiced combat sports for over 10 years and am always looking to learn a new one. I go to boxing club to practice discipline, maintain a stable schedule, get my activity in, and most importantly to blow off steam.”

Causey is eager to teach at all levels and his passion for the sport has spread through the club. Each Sailor is assigned a boxer to research and train like.

Causey’s method is, “study them and fight like them,” and the Sailors love it.

“I have been assigned Amanda Serrano for her offense approach in the ring, which is what I often take up in a match,” said Molina. “Her ability to not give up despite taking critical hits is what the coaches want to translate onto me.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, non-contact boxing can give a cathartic release of anger and stress and has positive effects on mood, self-esteem, confidence and more. For Sailors who are far away from home and their families during the holiday season, boxing could be just the healthy coping mechanism they need.

“It is a great mental outlet for Sailors,” said Causey. “I highly encourage them to focus on safely releasing their frustration without endangering themselves or those around them.”

The class gathers 15-34 people regularly. According to Causey, they leave exhausted but content and satisfied with the training they receive.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.25.2024 Date Posted: 12.28.2024 20:28 Story ID: 488386 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 36 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vinson’s Knockout Holiday Hobby, by PO2 Emily Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.