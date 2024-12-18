Texans not immune to "Winter Blues"

As the days grow shorter and the temperature drops, many people experience shifts in their mood, energy levels, and motivation.



According to mental health experts, about 5% of adults in the U.S. suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), while 10-20% may experience a milder version of the “winter blues.” Though estimates vary, these numbers are consistent with studies which also indicate that the farther north you live, the more likely you are to be affected by seasonal mood changes.



Even as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts warmer-than-average temperatures in many places around the U.S., people are spending more and more time indoors, making even residents of temperate-climates susceptible to seasonal depression.



Understanding the Difference: SAD vs. Winter Blues



For many, it can be difficult to distinguish between the winter blues and SAD. Both conditions share common symptoms—fatigue, irritability, difficulty concentrating, and changes in sleep or appetite—but the difference often lies in the severity and duration of these symptoms.



U.S. Air Force Maj. (Dr.) Daniel Burt, 59th Medical Wing psychiatrist, likens the distinction to a broken bone versus a sprained ankle.



“SAD is like a broken bone, while the winter blues are more like a sprained ankle. In both cases, there’s pain, but the key difference is how long the discomfort lasts and how much it interferes with your daily life,” he explains.



With nearly a decade of experience as an active-duty psychiatrist, Burt understands that people often want to “push through” their symptoms and admits it can be hard to know when to pursue help.



If you find yourself ignoring persistent symptoms that affect your relationships or job performance, it might be time to seek help.



Often, people grow accustomed to their symptoms and become less aware of how much they’re impacting their lives.



According to Burt, one of the best tools for determining when it’s time to seek professional care is “collateral.”



“By this, we mean collateral reports and observations from family and friends,” he said. “They know your ‘baseline’ and can see the external you. Both the internal and external information is relevant.”



Steps to Combat Seasonal Affective Disorder and Winter Blues



While it’s important to recognize the symptoms, prevention and early intervention are key to managing SAD and the winter blues. Here are some strategies that can help:



1. Full-Spectrum Light Therapy

Exposure to bright, full-spectrum light has been shown to reduce symptoms of SAD. Many people use light therapy boxes in the morning for 10 to 30 minutes. Light therapy works best when used early in the day, as exposure late in the evening can interfere with sleep. “I have one myself,” says Burt. “Used correctly, it can really make a difference.”



2. Spend Time Outdoors

Getting outside for at least an hour a day, even in cloudy or cold weather, can help alleviate symptoms. “The key is getting exposure to natural light, ideally after the sun has risen,” Burt recommends. Even on overcast days, natural light can be beneficial.



3. Exercise and Eat Well

Physical activity and healthy eating can have a significant impact on mood regulation. Regular exercise, even moderate walking, can boost endorphins and improve sleep patterns. Eating a balanced diet also plays a role in maintaining stable energy levels.



4. Engage in Social Activities

Social connection is a powerful tool for improving mental health. Burt advises regularly engaging in social activities that bring you joy, even if it’s just a short chat with a friend or family member.



5. Seek Support from Family and Friends

If you’re feeling off during the winter months, it’s important to communicate with those around you. Collaboration with friends and family can be very helpful, as they may notice changes in your behavior before you do, and their observations can help you gauge whether it’s time to seek professional help.



6. Consider Professional Support

If you’re struggling to manage symptoms, there are many resources available. Therapy, counseling, or medication can be beneficial for individuals experiencing SAD or the winter blues.



The winter months can be a difficult time for many, with shorter days and colder temperatures contributing to changes in mood and energy. Understanding the differences between SAD and the winter blues, and taking proactive steps to manage them, can make a significant difference in maintaining your mental well-being. The key is recognizing when to seek help and finding the right tools and strategies to combat the seasonal dip in mood.





