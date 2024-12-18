Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Hosts Tours for 2024 Holiday Bowl Teams

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker
    USS Tripoli Public Affairs

    Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA7) hosted the football teams from Syracuse University and Washington State for tours of the ship prior to the 2024 Holiday Bowl game, Dec. 24.
    The Holiday Bowl is an annual college football game played in San Diego.
    An opening ceremony with remarks from Capt. Gary A. Harrington, the commanding officer aboard Tripoli kicked off the event. Harrington then exchanged gifts with Syracuse head football coach Fran Brown and the Washington State interim football coach Pete Kaligis.
    “It’s my pleasure to welcome you all here to this magnificent warship,” said Harrington during the ceremony. “While you are here today, our ship is your ship. Enjoy the tours, and happy holidays!”
    During the ceremony, Tripoli’s crew was presented with Holiday Bowl tickets and the head coaches named Tripoli Sailors to be honorary team captains for the Holiday Bowl. Machinery Repairman 1st Class Tyler Wilson, from Syracuse, New York, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Olen Harris were announced as honorary captains by the coaches for Syracuse and Washington State respectively. They each received a team jersey, a field pass to watch the game on the sideline with the team, and they will take part in the ceremonial coin toss.
    “It’s a real honor to be selected for this,” said Wilson about the announcement, “I’m excited to represent my home town in this way.”
    The two teams received a tour of the ship guided by Tripoli Sailors which included stops on the flight deck, medical, gym, fo’c’sle, and mess decks. Players from both teams participated in damage control olympics where they competed in a race to get dressed out in damage control equipment as fast as possible.
    The Holiday Bowl game is scheduled for Dec. 27 at Snapdragon Stadium.
    Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego.
