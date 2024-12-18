The Hardest Holiday: 1 CTCS key spouse portrays resiliency

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – The sun sets and another crisp winter night rolls in. The temperature is dropping outside, but there’s warmth in the air at the Slocum house. A gentle hum of holiday songs quietly plays over the radio. The home is filled with the comforting aroma of fresh-baked cookies. A simply decorated tree stands proudly in the corner, with its twinkling lights creating a soft glow across the cozy living room.



Everything is serene—a picture perfect December night. Yet, Miranda Slocum can’t help but notice how empty her home feels. The pit in her stomach grows more noticeable as the familiar feelings of loneliness and exhaustion creep up on her again.



To subside the somber emotions, she looks over at her five-month-old daughter, Ahri. She’s sound asleep, wrapped in her striped pink blanket and completely unaware of the difficulty her mom is going through. Ahri is her reminder of why she continues to stay resilient, despite the adversity she’s facing as a first-time mother alone for the holidays.



Slocum is a key spouse for the 1st Combat Camera Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. She’s married to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum, a 1 CTCS aerial combat camera craftsman, who’s currently deployed supporting U.S. Special Operations Command Africa.



“As a military spouse, I always hear ‘It won’t be easy, but it’ll be worth it,’” said Slocum. “When Spencer was first notified of his deployment, we knew he would need to leave shortly after Ahri was born. Regardless of the timing, I was really excited for him. But I honestly had no idea it would end up being this hard.”



Being on her own has intensified the emotional rollercoaster of new motherhood for Slocum as she tackles late-night feedings, diaper changes and the overall physical recovery of childbirth.



“It’s just a constant cycle of tiredness," explained Slocum. “You never really get a break. It’s hard when you’re totally drained and still have to do everything."



In addition to the emotional and physical toll of caring for her daughter, Slocum has had to adopt her husband’s usual household responsibilities: taking care of the dogs, managing car issues and handling maintenance problems around the house.



“It was almost immediate— as soon as he left, everything started going wrong,” recalled Slocum. “I had no time to adjust. I started getting overwhelmed because it just felt like so much all at once.”



Though the challenges Slocum faces are demanding, she is not alone. One of the most comforting aspects of military life is the strong sense of community among service members and their families. Slocum has a network of friends, family, and fellow military spouses who understand her struggles and offer her support while her husband is deployed.



"I’m so grateful for the friends I’ve made here," said Slocum. "Spencer’s coworkers and other military spouses are always there to help. And my mom, who was also a military spouse, has been my rock. She’s been through it all, and having someone to talk to who understands what I‘m going through makes a huge difference."



Even with her support system, the daily struggles can feel endless; but Slocum pushes through because she knows her strength and resilience are important not just for her, but for Ahri and Spencer too.



"My love for Ahri and my commitment to Spencer keep me going," said Slocum. "Now I truly understand that it’s not always easy, but it’s worth it, because despite the challenges that come with being a military spouse, the strength I’ve found in my family makes the sacrifice meaningful."



For Slocum, the holidays may not be as festive as she’d hoped, but they are filled with a deeper understanding of what it means to be resilient as a military family. As she continues her journey as a military spouse and first-time mother, Slocum remains adamant in her commitment to herself, her daughter, and her husband.



“During this season of life, Spencer and I are both going through challenges but in different ways,” said Slocum. “I’m battling first time mom issues and loneliness, and he’s dealing with all the stressors that come with being deployed. But we recognize that we can’t get through it without each other, because at the end of the day all we really have, and all that matters, is the family we’ve built.”

