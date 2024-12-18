Air National Guard members travel the world; post-9/11 deployment era

“Always Ready, Always There” is a slogan used in the Air National Guard. When service members choose to enlist in the Air National Guard, they choose to serve their state and nation and can be deployed for military contingencies, humanitarian efforts, restoration of peace, and to support natural disasters.



The Minnesota National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing recently completed a three-month aviation deployment tasking at Kadena Air Base, Japan, in support of U.S. Pacific Air Forces missions in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. The 148th flies the Block 50 F-16 Fighting Falcon and conducts the suppression and destruction of enemy air defenses (SEAD/DEAD) mission.



Nearly 10% of the 300-person deployment package, were serving on their sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth or tenth overseas deployment.



179th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, Maj. Josh Fellegy enlisted in the Minnesota Air National Guard in 1998 as a Fighter Integrated Avionics specialist. While attending college at St. Cloud State University, Fellegy was mobilized into active duty after the 9/11 attacks for two years. His education was put on pause while he supported NORAD’s Aerospace Control Alert mission across the U.S. in support of Operation Noble Eagle.



Fellegy deployed Balad Air Base, Iraq, in 2005, 2007, and 2009, as an avionics specialist in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.



After Fellegy completed his degree, he was commissioned and began undergraduate pilot training in 2010. Since then, Fellegy deployed to Osan Air Base, South Korea, in 2016 as part of a theater security package; Ahmad al-Jaber, Kuwait, in 2018 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve; Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, in 2022 in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and New Dawn; and Kadena Air Base in 2024 for a total of seven overseas deployments.



148th Fabrication Element Superintendent, Senior Master Mark Sgt. Van Rossem enlisted in 2000 as an Aircraft Armament Specialist. The Superior Senior High School graduate was mobilized into active duty after 9/11. Within days he was sent to Minneapolis, Minn., to support NORAD’s 24/7 Aerospace Control Alert mission.



Van Rossem deployed to Balad Air Base, Iraq, in 2005, 2007, and 2009 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. It was during his second deployment to Iraq, where he volunteered in the base Intensive Care Unit after working 12-hours shifts, that he decided to pursue a career as a Registered Nurse. In 2013, he earned his Professional Nursing associate of science degree from Lake Superior College.



Van Rossem also deployed Kandahar Air Base, Afghanistan, in 2012 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Osan Air Base, Korea, in 2016 as part of a theater security package, Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base, Kuwait, in 2018 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve; Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, in 2022 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and New Dawn; and most recently Kadena Air Base, Japan in 2024 in support of U.S. Pacific Air Forces missions for a total of eight overseas deployments.



Although Van Rossem was educated as a Registered Nurse, he accepted full time employment as an Aircraft Armament Specialist with the 148th Fighter Wing in 2014, as it was the vocation he was most passionate about.



Despite all the travel, Van Rossem says “joining the Minnesota Air National Guard was the best decision I’ve made. I enjoy my job, my coworkers and the friendships I’ve made during 24 years of service”



A 2019 Pew Research Center survey of U.S. Veterans titled “the American Veteran Experience and the Post 9/11 Generation” stated 77% of post-9/11 veterans were deployed at least once, compared with 58% of veterans who served prior to 9/11.



“This post 9-11 generation of Air National Guard members deploy more than most Active component Airman over their career,” said Air National Guard Assistant to the 11th Air Force Commander, Brig. Gen. Chris Blomquist. “We are an operational force that America depends on continuously, at home and overseas. The days of being a strategic reserve are long gone.”



Blomquist, who also serves as the full time Chief of Staff for the Minnesota Air National Guard enlisted as an Avionics Specialist at the 148th Fighter Wing in 1992. He earned his commission and began undergraduate pilot training in 1996. Blomquist deployed to Balad Air Base, Iraq in 2005, 2007, and 2009 as a fighter pilot, and to Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan in 2012 as a squadron commander, along with supporting many NORAD homeland defense deployments.



In addition to the overseas deployments, most of the post-9/11 airmen assigned to the 148th supported NORAD Aerospace Control Alert mission. Immediately after 9/11, the 148th mobilized nearly 500, or 50%, of Wing personnel into active duty. Over the course of two years, the 148th conducted 24/7 alert operations from Minneapolis, Minn., Langley Air Force Base, Va., Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., and from home station in Duluth, Minn.



In 2007, after the grounding of the F-15C Eagle, the 148th assumed alert at Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii, for three months. In 2008, for the same reason, the 148th assumed alert at Elmendorf Air Base, Alaska, where they were the first F-16 flying wing to intercept a Russian Bear Bomber. The 148th flew 24/7 home station alert from late 2001 until June of 2013.



The Air National Guard has a unique role that supports Federal and State missions. The 148th remains a NORAD Aerospace Control Alert-trained flying wing that provides mission-ready Airmen and equipment to meet both state and federal tasking while promoting critical partnership.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2024 Date Posted: 12.27.2024 10:18 Story ID: 488359 Location: DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 29 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air National Guard members travel the world; post-9/11 deployment era, by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.